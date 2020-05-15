ShotSpotter Sets Spring 2020 Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in acoustic gunshot detection and precision policing solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in Spring 2020:



15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Presenting Tuesday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Webcast: https://ir.shotspotter.com/ir-calendar/detail/2138/15th-annual-needham-virtual-technology-media-conference

17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Participating Wednesday, May 27, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Presenting Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. ET (one-on-one meetings June 2-4, 2020)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Participating Monday, June 8, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presenting Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (one-on-one meetings June 6-11, 2020)

Executive: CFO Alan Stewart

Webcast: https://ir.shotspotter.com/ir-calendar/detail/2142/william-blair-40th-annual-growth-stock-conference

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by over 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work ® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 (415) 445-3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com



