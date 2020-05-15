Dr. Eytan David - Vancouver Dizziness & Hearing Loss Care

Get back to normal. Expert evaluation Friendly care

Vertigo Rehabilitiation & IME Services

Data driven medical opinion on questions of dizziness, hearing loss & tinnitus leads to effective evidence based decision making - and good patient outcomes.” — Dr. Eytan David

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Eytan David and the Vancouver Auditory Vestibular Clinic offer specialized expertise in the areas of vertigo, tinnitus, and hearing loss.Dr. David is available to referred patients via the Clinic booking line and is also offering Independent Medical Evaluation (IME) services for balance and hearing concerns.About Dr. Eytan David B.Sc., M.D., F.R.C.S.C.Dr. David is a highly published leader in the field of Otolaryngology, with a focused expertise in hearing and balance disorders. He is a contributing author to Gray’s Surgical Anatomy textbook, providing the chapter on the External and Middle Ear, and has dozens of peer reviewed publications.Dr. David is an inspector for the BC Ministry of Health and a Past-President British Columbia Otolaryngology Society, as well as a Clinical Instructor at UBC.Vertigo RehabilitationThe Vancouver Auditory Vestibular Clinic offers rehabilitation services for patients suffering from dizziness, balance problems and/or motion sensitivity. The latest techniques and technology are applied in a program aimed at regaining quality of life and everyday mobility.Fact-Based IMEsDr. Eytan David conducts objective testing for balance and hearing complaints as part of the clinic’s Independent Medical Evaluation service.IMEs are conducted at the Vancouver Auditory Vestibular Clinic, where dizziness, tinnitus and hearing loss questions can be objectively assessed to arrive at a data driven medical opinion.A fact based analysis based on verifiable metrics from objective testing can lead to evidence based decision making on questions like whether an inner ear injury occurred.IME ExamplesPost car crash air bag deployment often causes tinnitus. The noise level of an airbag deployment is considered an acoustic trauma and as such, it constitutes medical evidence of noise induced tinnitus. Objective audiometric testing performed by Dr. David can provide evidence of inner ear injury in such cases.Determining the cause of nonspecific complaints of dizziness or ear ringing: Objective tests of balance and hearing (including VNG, VEMP, VHIT, VOG, OAE & CAPD) can confirm an inner ear injury cause.Rule out inner ear injury. A screening test battery is available to quickly rule in or out an inner ear injury.Get In Touch for Vertigo Care or IME Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.