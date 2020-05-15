The RealReal to Participate in Cowen, Stifel and Wells Fargo Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)--the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods--today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Gustke will participate in Cowen and Company 2020 Consumer Platforms for the Next Generation Conference on May 27, Stifel’s 3rd Annual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, and Wells Fargo’s “Bricks to Clicks” Digital Conference on June 25.



A live webcast of the sessions will be available within the Events section of The RealReal’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events . The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, four of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Bieber

Head of Investor Relations

paul.bieber@therealreal.com

Press Contact:

Erin Santy

Head of Communications

pr@therealreal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.