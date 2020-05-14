NDE WL Guest Lecture Series | Nebraska Department of Education

Join NDE World Language Specialist Stephanie Call in a live Zoom webinar as she introduces experts in world language teaching and learning to provide free, timely resources. Webinars are recorded and are available with materials online. Registration is required.

Stephanie Call, Education Specialist World Languages Nebraska Department of Education “Using Google Sites as a Teaching Tool” Live Thursday May 21 3:00-3:45 PM CT Register here for this workshop

Malia Pope, Spanish Instructor Lincoln North Star High School, Lincoln Public Schools “Instructing Online Through Google Classroom” Live Thursday April 23, 2020

Dr. Michelle Warren, Associate Professor of Spanish; Graduate Program Chair University of Nebraska Kearney “Teaching with Media Resources in an Online Environment” Live Thursday April 16, 2020