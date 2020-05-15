Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on AUTO1 and AUTO3 at the 2020 EHA Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- – Data builds on positive data presented at American Society of Hematology in December 2019 and EHA-EMBT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting in February 2020 –



Conference Call and Webcast to be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 8:30 am EDT / 1:30 pm BST

LONDON, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced presentations related to its AUTO1 and AUTO3 programs, the company’s CAR T cell therapies being investigated in Phase 1/2 studies of adult Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and relapsed/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), respectively, at the European Hematology Association EHA25 Virtual Congress on June 11 – 14, 2020. The AUTO1 data to be presented will expand on the positive data presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in December 2019 with additional patients as well as longer term data on previously treated patients.

Oral Presentation Title: ALLCAR19: Updated data using AUTO1, a novel fast-off rate CD 19 CAR in relapsed/refractory B-Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia

Session Title: Cellular, antibody and targeted therapy

Abstract: S119

Date/Time: All oral abstract presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 12 at 08:30 CEST and will be accessible until October 15, 2020.

Presenter: Dr. Claire Roddie MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)

Oral Presentation Title: Phase 1 Alexander Study of AUTO3 the first Bicistronic Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) targeting CD19 and CD22 with Pembrolizumab in patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

Session Title: Aggressive Lymphomas: Cellular and bispecific antibody therapies

Abstract: S240

Date/Time: All oral abstract presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform as of Friday, June 12 at 08:30 CEST and will be accessible until October 15, 2020

Presenter: Dr Wendy Osborne, MBBS (Hons) MRCP FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Investor call on Monday June 15, 2020

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/1:30 pm BST to discuss the EHA data. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events .

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4838626. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4838626.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

About AUTO1

AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in safety - while maintaining similar levels of efficacy - compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies, one in pediatric ALL and one in adult ALL.

About AUTO3

AUTO3 is a programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity. By simultaneously targeting two B cell antigens, AUTO3 is designed to minimize relapse due to single antigen loss in patients with B cell malignancies. AUTO3 is currently being tested in Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma in the ALEXANDER clinical trial.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

susan@sanoonan.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.