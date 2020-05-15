TG Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that preclinical data for TG-1701, the Company’s highly selective, BTK inhibitor, has been selected for presentation at the upcoming 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, to be held virtually



The presentation details are as follows:

Title : TG-1701, a novel irreversible Bruton’s kinase (BTK) inhibitor, does not inhibit anti-CD20-driven ADCC and ADCP in vitro, and cooperates with the glycoengineered anti-CD20 mAb, ublituximab, in in vivo mantle cell lymphoma models

Abstract Number : 2939

: 2939 Available on Demand: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET

Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies 2

Combination Immunotherapies 2 Presenting Author: Gaël Roué, PhD, Lymphoma Translational Group leader, Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC)

A copy of the above referenced abstract can be viewed online through the AACR meeting website at www.aacr.org. Following the presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page of the Company’s website at www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm .



ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, which may lead to a differentiated safety profile. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, cosibelimab (TG-1501), its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include: our ability to successfully and cost-effectively complete preclinical and clinical trials, including clinical trials of TG-1701 and our other pipeline candidates; the risk that the data (both safety and efficacy) from future clinical trials will not coincide with the data analyses from prior preclinical and clinical trials; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com . The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

