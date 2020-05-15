CareDx's AlloSeq Tx 17 Awarded CE Mark Approval

CE Mark approval enables global availability of innovative Hybrid-Capture Technology HLA testing for transplant patients

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that it had received the CE mark approval for AlloSeq Tx 17, making it broadly available to transplant patients, laboratories and clinicians around the world.



AlloSeq Tx 17 is the best in class solution for matching transplant donor organs to recipients, utilizing next generation Hybrid Capture technology for HLA testing. CareDx launched this novel technology during the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) and BANFF Foundation for Allograft Pathology's Joint meeting September 2019.

"AlloSeq Tx 17 eliminates PCR disadvantages such as allele drop out and provides a simple workflow that could be easily implemented in Histocompatibility & Immunogenetics laboratories. Generation of reliable data and ability to extend the typing to additional non-classical HLA loci will provide better care for patients," said Milena Ivanova-Shivarova, Lab Manager, Alexandrovska University Hospital.

"CareDx is committed to providing best-in-class solutions for transplant patients. AlloSeq Tx 17 highlights CareDx's position as a leading provider of genomics-based information in transplantation, and brings significant advantages to clinicians and patients across the transplant journey," said David Sayer, PhD, VP Global Transplant Laboratory Solutions.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

CONTACTS:

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer, CareDx Inc.

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

Greg Chodaczek

347-620-7010

investor@caredx.com



