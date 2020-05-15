Altair to Virtually Present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard Morof, chief financial officer, will virtually present at the Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. ET.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

