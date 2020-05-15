COVID-19 Has Increased Gamer Involvement In The Role Playing Games Market

Role Playing Games Market, 2023 The global role playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023.

The Business Research Company's Role Playing Games Market Report | Global Forecast To 2023.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising involvement of gamers due to the COVID-19 situation will positively impact the role-play gaming market. In countries such as the UK and the US, many employees have been furloughed off work but are still being paid and do not have anywhere else to spend the money; they are turning to online gaming, to get some form of escapism. According to Verizon, overall traffic-related to internet gaming has increased 75% since restrictions were imposed in America. Bungie, a video-game developer, says that average daily user engagement on their RPG game “Destiny 2” is up 10% worldwide and as much as 20% in the markets most affected by the coronavirus. This can be attributed to people being increasingly stuck at home and finding online gaming as an easy way to pass time. In February 2020, the games company Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft, had to issue an apology after the users had to wait for lengthy times in China due to a high influx of players from the country.

Companies in the role-playing games (RPGs) industry undertake operations such as the design, development, publication, distribution, and monetization of role-playing game software on personal computers, mobile phones, or gaming consoles. The global role-playing games market is expected to grow from $15,793.3 million in 2019 to $22,471.3 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22%.

The number of people with access to the internet in emerging markets has grown drastically in the past years and is expected to increase further in the forecast period, thus driving the growth of the RPG market. For example, digital gaming marketplaces such as Steam, Green Man Gaming, and GOG.com have increased the use of the internet in the gaming industry. According to GlobalWebIndex, more than 1 billion people around the world watched video games tournaments online and 22% of all internet users commented that they have watched a video game tournament in recent months. In 2018, Blizzard’s World of Warcraft saw a doubling of total hours watched when compared to the previous year. This can be attributed to the increasing use of the internet and online tournaments.

Game developers are increasingly providing streaming video game services to take advantage of emerging 5G and cloud computing technologies. Several countries have already adopted 5G, which has greatly improved internet speed. This will increase the number of downloads and streaming of games. Streaming allows for continuously playing the latest version of the game, without having to update the game at all. Cloud computing and fast internet speeds will enable users to play games from any computer, and will also increase accessibility. For example, Sprint launched its unlimited mobile cloud gaming with Hatch Premium on 5G network. It allows for games to be streamed via the cloud to mobile devices. The games include Monument Valley, Beach Buggy Racing, and Angry Birds Go.

