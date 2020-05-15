Global Tea Pods Market Growth Rate, 2023

Tea Pods Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tea pods market is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 and to $4.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of almost 2%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $6.3 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 10%. Increasing tea consumption across the globe is expected to drive the growth for tea pods market during the period. However, the increasing price of tea limits the growth of the tea pods market.

The tea pods market consists of sales of tea pods and related services. Tea pods are small, sealed filter pouches with tea, like a teabag. The tea pods are a convenient way for consuming tea and are available in various flavors such as Indian Spice Chai, Lemon Zinger, Mandarin Orange Spice, and Snapple Diet Peached Iced Tea. The popular tea pods available in the market are K-Cups, Gourmet tea pods, and paper tea pods.

The global tea pods market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Soft Tea Pods; Hard Tea Pods

By Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets; Independent Retailers; Convenience Stores; Specialist Retailers.

By Geography: The global tea pods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American tea pods market accounts for the largest share in the global tea pods market.

Trends In The Tea Pods Market

Major players dealing in the tea pods market are now focusing on new flavors and introducing products according to consumers’ tastes and preferences.

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tea pods market overviews, analyzes and forecasts tea pods market size and growth for the global tea pods market, tea pods market share, tea pods market players, tea pods market size, tea pods market segments and geographies, tea pods market trends, tea pods market drivers and tea pods market restraints, tea pods market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The tea pods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global Tea Pods Market

Data Segmentations: Tea Pods Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Tea Pods Market Organizations Covered: Unilever, Bigelow Tea, Nestle, Keurig Green Mountain, Cornish Tea, Tata Global Beverages, Red Diamond, EEKANNE, The Republic of Tea, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE)

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, tea pods market customer information, tea pods market product/service analysis – product examples, tea pods market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global tea pods market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Tea Pods Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the tea pods market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Tea Pods Sector: The report reveals where the global tea pods industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

