Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Information

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide direct relief to producers who have suffered losses during the 2020 marketing year due to COVID-19. CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. This $19 billion immediate relief program includes direct support to ag producers as well as the Food Box Distribution Program. Visit Farmers.gov/CFAP for more information. While the program specifics are not yet available, producers interested in participating in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program should start collecting information and filling out eligibility forms with the Farm Service Agency through the links above.