Credit360 Launches New Andriod and iOS App for Credit Repairing

One of the nation's finest in personal and business credit solutions has launched a new mobile app.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami, FL-based Credit360 announced today that it has launched a new mobile app for its clients and prospects.

"We're very excited to launch our mobile app," said Andre Coakley, Founder & CEO of Credit360, a company with an elite team of credit experts that know exactly what techniques will assist individuals with increasing their credit scores to meet their goals.

"Managing your credit is easier now than before with Credit360's new app," said Coakley and went on to add, "Our app, which is free to download, is constantly updated helping those in need to repair their bad credit scores. This an all-in-one finance app for credit repairing!"

“Download the app from the App Store for free and repair your credit score to give you or your business a new life!” said Coakley and added, “For Andriod phones, the app can be downloaded from Google’s Play Store.”

Coakley highlighted, “The credit repair services offered on thecredit360 app give you and your business a new life, a fresh lens for financial institutions to see it from, and to make a better judgment for your creditworthiness. With more credit, you have access to more opportunities and room for growth. Invest in professional credit score repair services to repair your bad credit scores without much effort or any issue.”

Coakley revealed that the company is currently offering a 10% discount on the audit fee for its credit repair program for individuals looking to improve their credit.

"We have reduced the annual audit fee from $399 to $360," said Coakley and added, "The audit fee can be split into two $180 payments. The initial payment is due at enrollment, and the remaining $180 balance is due 30 days later."

Coakley, a professional, award-winning credit repair expert who recently wrote a book titled 'An Attempt To Repair America's Broken Credit System', mentioned that Credit360 also offers free credit repair consultations to those who need it.

"We're very excited to now be able to provide credit repair consultation at no cost," said Coakley.

"We are so confident in our advanced disputing tactics that we will allow you to pay for your deletions after you actually see our results and we even give you a moneyback guarantee," Coakley said, before adding, "With our Repair, Rebuild and Relax program most of our clients see deletions within the first 45 days of enrollment and usually see an average increase of 93 points throughout their program cycle."

With the company's 360 Repair, Rebuild, and Relax Credit Repair Program, according to Coakley, individuals will no longer have to use other expensive credit repair companies that charge monthly and don't even produce results.

For more information, please visit https://www.credit360.biz/about-us and https://www.credit360.biz/blog

About Credit 360

Credit360 was established to assist individuals in restoring their personal credit and in offering a complete line of business credit solutions. Credit360 is a financial services firm specializing in credit restoration and business consulting services.

Contact Details:

Andre Coakley

10664 SW 186th Street

Miami, FL 33157

Phone: 305-235-4848

Source: Credit360 Credit Repair



