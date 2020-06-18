Electro Scan Inc. Completes Sewer Trunk Main Infiltration Assessment Project for Union Sanitary District, California

Tesla's California production plant located in Fremont, California, with wastewater collection services provided by Union Sanitary District, Union City, California. Electro Scan Operator inserts FELL probe into a Union Sanitary District large diameter sewer. Electro Scan ruggedized machine-intelligent pipeline assessment probe. Electro Scan's patented technique to locate and measure leaks in pipes.

FELL Pipe Inspection Project Conducted in Accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Health & Safety Standards

We look forward to viewing the results of Electro Scan’s technology to locate and measure possible sources of infiltration in the District’s large diameter sewers.” — Jose Rodrigues, Field Maintenance Supervisor