Mega Uranium to Option Ben Lomond & Georgetown Properties

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA: TSX) announces that it has entered into an agreement with NXGold Ltd. (“NX”) to grant to NX (following receipt by NX of the necessary conditional approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange) a two-year option to purchase Mega’s Ben Lomond uranium property located in Queensland, Australia (the “Ben Lomond Option”). As consideration for the option grant, Mega will receive from NX $180,000 in cash, 900,000 common shares, 900,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable for an equal number of common shares (the shares and warrants are collectively referred to as the “Option Securities”, and the number of Option Securities assumes the completion of a 1-for-10 share consolidation by NX prior to issuance), an option to sell to NX Mega’s Georgetown uranium property, also located in Queensland, Australia (the “Georgetown Option”), and the right to appoint one nominee to NX’s board of directors.

The Ben Lomond Option will be conditional upon and may be exercised by NX subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, failing which the option will terminate and the Option Securities will be cancelled. NX may exercise the option and acquire the Ben Lomond property for a price of $2.5 million, payable in cash or common shares (under certain circumstances), and reimbursement to Mega of expenses incurred in respect of the property since the execution of the option agreement. The purchase of the Ben Lomond property is also subject to contingent payments to Mega of up to $2,385,000, if the monthly average spot price of uranium reaches US$50, US$75 and US$100, prior to or after closing of Ben Lomond sale. If the option is exercised, completion of the sale of the Ben Lomond property will be subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

The Georgetown Option will also be conditional upon and may be exercised by Mega subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, failing which it will terminate. If the Ben Lomond Option is exercised, Mega can exercise the Georgetown Option and sell the Georgetown property to NX for a price of $500,000, payable in cash or common shares of NX (under certain circumstances), and reimbursement to Mega of expenditures in respect of the property since the execution of the option agreement. The purchase of the Georgetown property by NX is also subject to contingent payments of up to $1,425,000 if the monthly average spot price of uranium reaches US$50, US$75 and US$100, prior to or after closing of the Georgetown sale. If the Georgetown Option is exercised, completion of the sale of the Georgetown property will be subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

Mega has owned the Ben Lomond and Georgetown properties since 2005 and operated them under care and maintenance for several years, while the price of uranium has remained depressed.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com .

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.

Richard Patricio

Chief Executive Officer and President

T: (416) 643-7630

info@megauranium.com

www.megauranium.com

