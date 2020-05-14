Former East Timor President and Nobel Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta to Deliver Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture: TGTE

To Watch: • www.tgte.org • Facebook : @tgteofficial • Day: May 18th (Monday). • Times: USA 11:00 am, London 5:00 pm, India / Sri Lanka: 9:30 pm.

DILI, EAST TIMOR, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is pleased to announce that Former East Timor President and Nobel Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta will deliver Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture Memorial Lecture on May 18th (Monday).Due to Corona Virus, this lecture will be delivered virtually and can be watched through:• Facebook : @tgteofficial• Day: May 18th (Monday).• Times: USA 11:00 am, London 5:00 pm, India / Sri Lanka: 9:30 pm.The Memorial Lecture is named after the location called Mullivaikal, in the island of Sri Lanka, where according to the UN Internal Review Report around 70 thousand Tamils were killed and hundreds of Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security Forces during the final six months of the war that ended in May 2009.A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. UN ranked Sri Lanka as having second highest number of “disappearances” in the world. There are over 90 thousand Tamil War Widows, facing numerous abuses and challenges.TGTE have declared May 18 as the Tamil National Day of Mourning of the Tamil Nation.The genocide committed against the Tamil Nation that unfolded in Mullivaikal has left an indelible mark on the psyche of the Tamil People. Thus, we feel that we must remember and learn from these terrible events because the fight for history is also a fight for the present day and indeed a fight for our people today. The “Mullivaikal Memorial Lecture” was inaugurated in the above context.Watch: Sri Lanka’s Killing Fields: https://youtu.be/r3yPzyM0KMU NO – FIRE- ZONE ESTABLISHED BY THE GOVERNMENT:As the war was raging, Sri Lankan Government announced that it is setting up a place called “No fire Zone” in an area called Mullivaikal and urged Tamils to assemble for safety and committed that the area designated as No Fire Zone will not be attacked.Tens of thousands of Tamils assembled in this No Fire Zone for safety. As Tamils assembled in this area, Sri Lankan forces continuously bombed and shelled this area. It also restricted food and medicine, resulting in several died of starvation and the injured bled to death due to lack of medicine.Sri Lankan Security forces also attacked internationally protected areas like hospitals food distribution centers.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community.Repeated appeals by the UN and several world leaders to stop the bombing and shelling of No Fire Zone were rejected by the Sri Lankan Government.UN REPORTS:Due to the scale of the killings, then UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, established a three person committee to investigate and report on the international crimes committed during the final six months of the war.According to the UN investigation around 40 thousand Tamils were killed in the final six months of the war and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.UN Internal Review Report on Sri Lanka, which was established to find UN activities during the war, reported that around 70 thousand Tamils were killed during the final six months of the war.Both UN reports classified the atrocities committed amount to War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity and called for International Investigation. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.ELEVEN YEARS HAVE PASSED BUT NO JUSTICE:Even though UN Human Rights Council passed several Resolutions, urging Sri Lanka to establish a Hybrid Courts consisting of international judges and prosecutors to investigate the international crimes, Sri Lankan Government refuses to implement the request. Sri Lanka will come up for Review during the March 2021 Session of the UN Human Rights Council.There are calls to Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC). Sri Lanka’s Northern Provincial Council unanimously passed a Resolution calling for Sri Lanka to be Referred to ICC. Around two million people from around the world also signed a petition calling to Refer Sri Lanka to ICC.BACKGROUND TO THE CONFLICT:Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces. A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. There are over 90,000 Tamil war widows and thousands of Tamils disappeared due the conflict.According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Contact:Twitter: TGTE_PMOEmail: r.thave@tgte.orgWeb:

Sri Lanka's Killing Field by UK's Channel 4



