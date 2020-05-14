AirBoss Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that the nominees listed in the April 9, 2020 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.



Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anita Antenucci 16,027,600 92.51 1,298,199 7.49 David Camilleri 17,315,414 99.94 10,385 0.06 Mary Matthews 15,650,871 90.33 1,674,928 9.67 Robert McLeish 17,002,577 98.13 323,222 1.87 Brian A. Robbins 15,648,485 90.32 1,677,314 9.68 P. Grenville Schoch 16,979,227 98.00 346,447 2.00 Alan J. Watson 17,002,710 98.14 323,089 1.86

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total Votes Percentage of Votes Cast Votes For 17,879,645 99.82 Votes Withheld 31,563 0.18

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. AirBoss Defense Group is a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions to the defense and first responder industries. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com or www.adg.com for more information.



