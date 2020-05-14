Government departments mergers help save millions

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 14 - Angolan State hopes to save one billion kwanzas a year with the merger of government departments that started two months ago. ,

This was said Thursday in Luanda by the minister of State and head of the Civilian Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida.

In March this year, Angolan government cut down on the number of ministerial departments from 28 to 21.

In this regard, minister Adão de Almeida said with this measure the government seeks to rationalise its administrative structures.

Speaking to journalists on the fringes of the Cabinet Council’s extraordinary session, the minister explained that the purpose is to channel the money being used in the administrative apparatus to the social sector, with more investment in education, health and other services of public interest.

Adão de Almeida said the operation will lead to an overall downsizing of managerial posts from 559 to 313.

However, he explained, the mergers do not imply cutting down on manpower as there will be no layoffs.

The operation has until now led to the merger of the ministries of Defence with Former Combatants, Culture with Hotels and Tourism, Telecommunication and Technologies of Information with Social Communication.

The Ministry of Agriculture has merged with that of Fisheries, Commerce with Industry and Public Works has combined with Territory Administration.

