Strong/MDI Screen Resumes Manufacturing Operations

Joliette, Quebec, Canada , May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), and a leader in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues and amusement parks worldwide (“Strong MDI”), is pleased to announce that it has returned to full production capacity in compliance with government directives and workplace sanitation protocols.

“As we resume operations, the health and safety of our employees, customers and general population will continue to be our top priority. Our team has worked tirelessly to align our manufacturing operations with the newly established health and safety regulations. We stand, safe and fully functional, ready to serve our industry.” said François Barrette, Vice President and General Manager, Strong MDI. “While we were unable to produce finished products during the temporary closure, it provided us much needed time to polish and refine some of our proprietary manufacturing procedures as well as implement procedural improvements.”

“We thank our clients for their understanding as we took the necessary actions to navigate through the crisis.” added Ray Boegner, President. “The industry’s resilience has stood the test of time, and we are confident it will emerge strong despite being one of the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to meeting everyone soon. In the meantime, we hope you stay safe and healthy.”

Those wishing to obtain more information regarding the full reopening are invited to contact management directly, either by phone at 877-755-3795 or by email at francois.barrette@strongmdi.com .

About Strong/MDI Screen Systems

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a Ballantyne Strong Inc. company, is a projection screen manufacturer located in Joliette, Canada. It manufactures 2D and 3D screens, specialty screens, motorized screen systems, custom structures and masking motors for clients worldwide. Strong/MDI Screen Systems is also known for the development of highly sophisticated coatings for projection surfaces.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong (www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment, retail and advertising markets.

Contact:

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

Francois Barrette

Vice President - General Manager

877-755-3795

francois.barrette@strongmdi.com



