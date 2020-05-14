DIRTT to Participate in 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT,” The “Company,” “we” or “us”) (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, today announced that Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer, and Geoff Krause, chief financial officer, will participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.



The conference is being held as a virtual event. The company will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors via conference calls. The company’s investor presentation will be available in the Investors section of the DIRTT website at dirtt.com/investors .

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. DIRTT works with nearly 100 partner locations globally. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.” For more information, visit dirtt.com/investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Kim MacEachern Investor Relations, DIRTT 403-618-4539 kmaceachern@dirtt.com



