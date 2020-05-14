DOE Awards Hanford Tank Closure Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded the Tank Closure Contract (TCC) that will provide a variety of services at the Hanford Site in Richland, Washington, to Hanford Works Restoration, LLC, located in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Hanford Works Restoration members are BWXT Technical Services Group, Inc. (Lynchburg, Virginia), Fluor Federal Services, Inc. (Greenville, South Carolina), INTERA, Inc. (Austin, Texas), and DBD, Inc. (Richland, Washington). This is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract under which firm-fixed-price and/or cost reimbursement task orders may be issued. The total estimated value of the contract is up to approximately $13 billion over a 10-year ordering period.

The proposal submitted by Hanford Works Restoration was determined to provide the best value to the government considering key personnel, technical and management approach, past performance, and cost. The contract was awarded by DOE under full and open competition. The contract includes requirements for meaningful work to be performed by small businesses.

The contractor will provide services to achieve significant reductions in risk and financial liability and provide the best overall solution to accelerate the closure of waste tanks. The tasks to be performed during the contract ordering period, including the End States associated with the tasks, are transition from the current contractor, integration and optimization of the tank closure mission, tank farms base operations, single-shell tank waste remediation and closure, waste receiver facilities, supplemental treatment capability, tank waste operations center, low-activity waste pretreatment system, core functions, and usage-based services to be provided to other Hanford contractors. The term “End State” is defined as the specific situation, including accomplishment of completion criteria, for an environmental cleanup activity at the end of the period of performance for the task order.

The contractor will perform these services under task orders issued off the master IDIQ contract. Firm-fixed-price and/or cost reimbursement task orders may be issued under the contract. The solicitation for this contract used the new End State Contracting Model that the DOE Office of Environmental Management expects will significantly reduce risk and environmental liability to provide the best overall solution for the accelerated completion and closure of the Hanford Site.

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the Tank Operations Contract held by Washington River Protection Solutions, LLC (WRPS). The WRPS contract expires on September 30, 2020, with clause language that allows the government to end the contract earlier to align with a 60-day transition to the new contract.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/TCC/.