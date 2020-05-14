UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS (NYSE: UPS) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable June 10, 2020 to shareowners of record on May 26, 2020.



For nearly half a century, UPS’s dividend has either increased or been maintained. The dividend has more than quadrupled over the last 20 years, demonstrating a continued commitment to delivering shareholder value.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Glenn Zaccara, Public Relations 404-828-4663 Scott Childress, Investor Relations 404-828-7957



