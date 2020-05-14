Professional Renovation Industry Supports Government’s Decision to Allow the Start of New Renovation Projects

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), Ontario Home Builders Association (OHBA) and RenoMark applaud the Government of Ontario’s decision today to expand the list of allowable construction activities under the COVID-19 Emergency Orders and to allow new renovation projects to start.

“The professional renovation industry employs over 150,000 people in the GTA with over 9 billion in wages ,” said Jack Torossian, CEO of Golden Bee Homes Inc. and chair of BILD Renovator Executive Committee and BILD’s RenoMark program. “Then vast majority of renovators and custom home builders are small, family owned businesses and the slowdown has hit the sector particularly hard”.

Today’s decision removes the April 4th threshold date May 19, 2020, for new home renovations, allowing for planned renovation projects to start.

As always, our industry will ensure that work is carried out in compliance with the Ministry of Labour’s Guidelines for Construction Site Health and Safety during COVID-19. BILD, RenoMark and the professional renovation industry supports shuttering any site that doesn’t meet or exceed these requirements, and welcome the increased inspection levels by the Ministry of Labour.

“The health and safety of the homeowner, and our employees is the industry’s number one priority,” said Jack. “RenoMark renovators are the industry’s professionals, they only work with contracts, carry all the necessary insurances, permits, provide a warranty on their work and abide by the RenoMark Code of Conduct. When it comes to COVID-19, RenoMark members have all the necessary protocol, protective equipment and processes in place to complete the job safely and to the standards the home owner expects .”

About BILD

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

About RenoMark

RenoMark is Canada’s first and only not-for-profit national program to recognize professional renovators and custom home builders. The program has been providing peace of mind to homeowners looking to renovate their homes and work spaces since 2001 and boasts nearly 1,200 participating companies in eight provinces across Canada. Find a RenoMark Renovator at www.RenoMark.ca

About OHBA

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province. The residential construction industry contributes over $51 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy, employing more than 330,000 people across the province.

-30-

For additional information or to schedule an interview with BILD’s President and CEO Dave Wilkes, please contact John Provenzano, BILD Communications and Media Relations Manager at JProvenzano@bildgta.ca or (416) 617-7994, and to schedule an interview with OHBA’s CEO Joe Vaccaro, contact Leah Sisnett, OHBA Communications, at lsisnett@ohba.ca or (416) 525-8071.

John Provenzano Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 4166443912 jprovenzano@bildgta.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.