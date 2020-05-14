StoneMor Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TREVOSE, Pa., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues for the first quarter were $71.2 million compared to $71.5 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

Cemetery segment operating income for the first quarter was $5.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $2.4 million.

Funeral home segment operating income for the first quarter was $2.0 million compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $0.5 million.

Corporate overhead expense decreased to $8.5 million in the first quarter compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

First quarter net income was $9.0 million compared to net loss of $22.5 million in the first quarter in the prior year. First quarter net income in 2020 included a gain on sale of businesses of $24.1 million.

Excluding the gain on sale of business of $24.1 million, the operating loss was $1.5 million compared to a loss of $9.4 million in the first quarter in the prior year, representing an improvement of $7.9 million.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “With the completion of the first quarter, we are continuing to see the impact of our company-wide cost reduction initiatives, particularly as it relates to our corporate overhead spend. Those efforts produced significant improvement in our operating results this quarter. We continue to pursue and execute on our strategic initiatives, both those previously planned and additional measures in response to COVID-19. During April, we made the difficult decision to reduce our corporate team by another 15%, as well as execute upon a temporary compensation reduction for the corporate executive team and our Board of Directors.”

“I am proud of the way our employees are responding to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We have taken appropriate steps to protect the health and safety of our employees and the families we serve. COVID-19 continues to create personal and economic disruption at a global level. While this has been a challenging time, our team remains highly productive and committed to servicing our communities at the highest level. The initial impact – particularly in terms of pre-need and at-need sales declines – have been countered with successful adoption of new processes to better serve our customers in this changing environment. Our ability to execute on these initiatives in this challenging environment is a testament to the character and resolve of our greatest organizational asset – our people.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $47.5 million of cash, including $20.4 million of restricted cash, and $343.6 million of total debt.

“The Company responded quickly to the challenges of COVID-19 and, combined with the on-going strategic initiatives, StoneMor produced a first quarter that generated an adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million and an adjusted operating cash flow of $1.7 million (operating cash flow before cash interest expense),” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, StoneMor reduced its debt by nearly $25 million in the first quarter thanks to the successful execution of its divestiture strategy. We are focused on our cash flow through effective management of our operations and related treasury functions, our corporate cost reduction initiatives and continuing to evaluate opportunities to further reduce debt through additional divestitures.”

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 256-6190. No reservation number is necessary. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 319 cemeteries and 88 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com .

CONTACT

Investor Relations

StoneMor Inc.

(215) 826-4438

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued implementation of the Company’s performance and cost structure improvement efforts and the anticipated financial impact thereof, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the recent coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, purchasers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted operating income, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.





ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 March 31, 2019 Operating income (loss) $ 22,575 $ (15,758 ) $ (9,363 ) Less: Gain on sale of businesses 24,086 — — Less: Other (losses), net — (4,548 ) — Adjusted operating loss $ (1,511 ) $ (11,210 ) $ (9,363 )





EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 March 31, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 9,003 $ (52,358 ) $ (22,534 ) Income tax expense 1,288 23,363 — Interest expense 12,284 13,237 13,171 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 2,662 2,757 EBITDA 25,034 (13,096 ) (6,606 ) Less: Gain on sale of businesses 24,086 — — Less: Other (losses), net — (4,548 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 948 $ (8,548 ) $ (6,606 )





ADJUSTED CASH FROM OPERATIONS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash used in operations $ (5,238 ) $ (13,103 ) Add: Interest expense 12,284 13,171 Less: Non-cash interest (5,260 ) (4,429 ) Adjusted cash from operations $ 1,786 $ (4,361 )

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash $ 27,066 $ 34,867 Restricted cash 20,400 21,900 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 55,516 55,794 Prepaid expenses 6,649 4,778 Assets held for sale 77,850 23,858 Other current assets 13,593 17,142 Total current assets 201,074 158,339 Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance 71,474 75,549 Cemetery property 303,628 320,605 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 93,472 103,400 Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value 437,638 517,192 Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value 284,832 343,619 Deferred selling and obtaining costs 113,611 114,944 Deferred tax assets 87 81 Intangible assets 55,942 56,246 Other assets 26,661 29,393 Total assets $ 1,588,419 $ 1,719,368 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 49,941 $ 55,134 Liabilities held for sale 52,437 20,668 Accrued interest 117 125 Current portion, long-term debt 2,139 374 Total current liabilities 104,634 76,301 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 341,443 367,963 Deferred revenues 867,407 949,375 Deferred tax liabilities 35,847 34,613 Perpetual care trust corpus 284,832 343,619 Other long-term liabilities 47,368 49,987 Total liabilities 1,681,531 1,821,858 Commitments and contingencies Owners' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 94,477,102

and 94,447,356 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 944 944 Paid-in capital in excess of par value (103,059 ) (103,434 ) Retained earnings 9,003 — Total owners' equity (93,112 ) (102,490 ) Total liabilities and owners' equity $ 1,588,419 $ 1,719,368





STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Cemetery: Interments $ 15,954 $ 15,944 Merchandise 15,166 16,541 Services 15,560 15,967 Investment and other 11,386 9,458 Funeral home: Merchandise 6,568 6,275 Services 6,611 7,284 Total revenues 71,245 71,469 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 9,925 9,743 Cemetery expense 17,848 17,247 Selling expense 13,049 14,733 General and administrative expense 10,316 11,439 Corporate overhead 8,501 13,413 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 2,757 Funeral home expenses: Merchandise 1,776 2,317 Services 5,397 5,553 Other 3,485 3,630 Total costs and expenses 72,756 80,832 Gain on sale of businesses 24,086 — Operating income (loss) 22,575 (9,363 ) Interest expense (12,284 ) (13,171 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 10,291 (22,534 ) Income tax expense (1,288 ) — Net income (loss) $ 9,003 $ (22,534 ) Net income (loss) per common share (basic)(1) $ 0.10 $ (0.59 ) Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)(1) $ 0.10 $ (0.59 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic(2) 94,472 38,031 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted(2) 94,472 38,031





STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 9,003 $ (22,534 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating

activities: Cost of lots sold 1,296 1,522 Depreciation and amortization 2,459 2,757 Provision for bad debt 1,144 2,042 Non-cash compensation expense 375 277 Non-cash interest expense 5,260 4,429 Gain on sale of businesses (24,086 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net of allowance (1,595 ) (1,965 ) Merchandise trust fund (1,829 ) (5,990 ) Other assets 2,338 (4,382 ) Deferred selling and obtaining costs (1,178 ) 17 Deferred revenues 6,434 8,584 Deferred taxes, net 1,228 — Payables and other liabilities (6,087 ) 2,140 Net cash used in operating activities (5,238 ) (13,103 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for capital expenditures (2,073 ) (1,903 ) Proceeds from divestitures 28,190 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 26,117 (1,903 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowings 2,639 24,562 Repayments of debt (32,181 ) (253 ) Principal payment on finance leases (425 ) (366 ) Cost of financing activities (213 ) (2,636 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (30,180 ) 21,307 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,301 ) 6,301 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 56,767 18,147 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 47,466 $ 24,448 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 7,015 $ 2,842 Cash paid during the period for income taxes — 41 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 848 $ 932 Operating cash flows from finance leases 116 116 Financing cash flows from finance leases 425 366 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of assets by financing $ — $ 1,314 Net transfers within assets held for sale 80,822 — Accrued paid-in-kind interest on Senior Secured Notes 3,615 —



