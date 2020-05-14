NexTech AR Solutions Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, and Virtual Events, reported results of its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.



Q1 2020 highlights:

Revenue grows 177% to $2.5 million

Gross Profit grows 267% to $1.3 million

Working Capital of $3.5 million

Full report has been filed and is available on SEDAR

Q1 earnings will be released after the close at 4:30pm

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. comments, “We are pleased to report that our first quarter 2020 results were positive and very strong across our business segments. These results were driven by new customer additions, expansion of product lines and increases in conversions from our e-commerce channels." He continues, “We are uniquely positioned with our AR e-commerce and Virtual Events business units to not just survive this pandemic but thrive because of it. Our pipeline of potential deals remains very high and sales activity continues to progress quickly. There has never been more business opportunity in our lifetime for virtual learning, virtual conferences, or virtual events, and e-commerce”.

Kashif Malik, CFO of NexTech comments, “I am very pleased that our team has responded so well to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. Our level of engagement with customers and prospects remains high throughout the quarter. We were able to effectively deliver uninterrupted professional services to our customers despite the pandemic.”





NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 2,309,656 2,849,344 Receivables (Note 3) 620,896 403,651 Prepaid expenses and deposits 219,725 200,650 Inventory 1,598,394 1,353,584 Total current assets 4,748,671 4,807,229 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 4) 137,486 146,555 Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 5) 3,927,448 3,683,079 Total non-current assets 4,064,934 3,829,634 TOTAL ASSETS 8,813,605 8,636,863 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6) 1,050,408 1,243,528 Other payables (Note 7) 97,771 230,174 Total current liabilities 1,148,179 1,473,702 Long-term liabilities Deferred income tax liability 72,717 96,956 Total Long-term liabilities 72,717 96,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,220,896 1,570,658 EQUITY Share capital (Note 9) 16,551,989 15,210,041 Convertible debentures (Note 8) 835,830 1,025,595 Reserves (Note 9) 2,163,919 1,407,330 Deficit (11,959,029 ) (10,576,761 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 7,592,709 7,066,205 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 8,813,605 8,636,863

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2020 2019 $ $ Revenue 2,491,985 901,111 Cost of sales (1,144,136 ) (534,094 ) Gross profit 1,347,849 367,017 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,499,315 696,952 General and administrative 763,082 382,054 Research and development 373,331 583,909 Amortization (Note 5) 88,253 31,476 Depreciation (Note 4) 9,849 16,093 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,694 (42,981 ) Total operating expenses 2,735,524 1,667,503 Operating loss (1,387,675 ) (1,300,486 ) Financing expense - - Loss before income taxes (1,387,675 ) (1,300,486 ) Deferred income tax recovery 24,239 - Net loss (1,363,436 ) (1,300,486 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 488,316 - Total comprehensive loss (875,120 ) (1,300,486 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 61,378,508 51,030,728

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of shares Share capital Equity portion of convertible debenture Reserves Deficit Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2018 43,687,872 6,365,393 - 423,463 (2,345,482 ) 4,443,374 Partial escrow cancellation (400,000 ) - - - - - Acquisition of AR Ecommerce LLC 2,000,000 1,620,000 - - - 1,620,000 Shares released from escrow for services - 60,000 - - - 60,000 Shares issued for exercise of warrants 8,461,500 2,605,750 - - - 2,605,750 Stock-based compensation - - - 361,851 - 361,851 Net loss - - - - (1,300,486 ) (1,300,486 ) Translation of foreign operations - - - - - - Balance, March 31, 2019 53,749,372 10,651,143 - 785,314 (3,645,968 ) 7,790,489 Balance, December 31, 2019 60,509,250 15,210,041 1,025,595 1,407,330 (10,576,761 ) 7,066,205 Convertible debentures 347,663 208,597 (189,765 ) - (18,832 ) - Shares issued for exercise of warrants 513,305 406,764 - - - 406,764 Shares issued for exercise of options 1,007,500 305,675 - - - 305,675 Shares issued to settle related party liability 47,799 38,239 38,239 Share-based payment 478,341 382,673 - 268,273 - 650,946 Net loss - - - - (1,363,436 ) (1,363,436 ) Translation of foreign operations - - - 488,316 - 488,316 Balance as at March 31, 2020 62,903,858 16,551,989 835,830 2,163,919 (11,959,029 ) 7,592,709

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (1,363,436 ) (1,300,486 ) Items not affecting cash: Amortization of intangible assets 88,253 31,476 Deferred income tax recovery (24,239 ) - Depreciation of property and equipment 9,849 16,093 Shares issued to settle related party liability 38,239 - Share-based payments 650,946 361,851 Shares released from escrow for services - 60,000 Changes in non-cash working capital items Receivables (217,245 ) (213,475 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (19,075 ) (409,887 ) Inventory (244,810 ) (267,849 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (325,523 ) (169,480 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,407,041 ) (1,891,757 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired on a business combination - 128,670 Purchase of equipment - (12,125 ) Acquisition of HootView - (85,664 ) Net cash used in investing activities - 30,881 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 712,439 2,605,750 Net cash provided by financing activities 712,439 2,605,750 Foreign exchange 154,914 95,739 Net change in cash (539,688 ) 840,613 Cash, beginning 2,849,344 1,646,858 Cash, ending 2,309,656 2,487,471



About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is an emerging leader in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded “pure-play” AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.

The company is pursuing four multi-billion-dollar verticals in AR.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first ​ ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, ‘Try it on’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ University: having launched in June 2019, the app-based solution allows companies and educational establishments to leverage all of their existing 2D assets - YouTube videos, PDF documents, PowerPoint decks, images, etc. - and then overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience that drives productivity.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

ARitize™ 3D-AR-360 Advertising Platform : launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D, 360, AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Evan Gappelberg

Chief Executive Officer

info@nextechar.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.



