Liquidity Services to Sell Surplus Assets from an Electrical Panelboard Facility Closure through its Newest Online Auction Marketplace, AllSurplus

All assets sold through “No Reserve” auction including production and plant support equipment

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) has partnered with a leading manufacturer of electrical panelboards to sell all surplus production and plant support equipment from a recently closed facility. The site produced lighting and power electrical panelboards and all assets used in production will be sold through a “No Reserve” auction on Liquidity Services’ newest online auction marketplace, AllSurplus.com and is open for bidding starting on May 20, 2020. All assets are located in Peru, IN.



The two-day sale includes over 500 assets for sale including turret presses, press brakes, punch presses and hydraulic presses from 50 to 230 tons as well as plant support and material handling assets.

Featured assets include:

“This auction is a great opportunity for buyers to get quality manufacturing equipment that was used to bend and cut aluminum and metal,” said Chris Register, Vice President of Sales for Liquidity Services. “All assets within the two-day auction event starting on May 20, 2020 must be sold, providing buyers a unique opportunity to purchase in a no reserve auction event.”

Interested buyers can view the items on AllSurplus.com . For further questions, please contact Bob Lupardo at 201 957 5586 or Robert.Lupardo@liquidityservices.com .

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation assets and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell heavy equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by the one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.