Brinks Home Security Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security™), ("Brinks Home Security" or the "Company") (OTC: SCTY) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter Key Highlights :

Net revenue of $122.6 million, as compared to $129.6 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $114.0 million, which includes an $81.9 million charge for goodwill impairment, as compared to net loss of $31.8 million in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $58.7 million, as compared to $73.7 million in the prior year period

The Company acquired 10,960 bulk accounts

William Niles, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home Security commented, “At the onset of COVID-19, we implemented a pandemic response plan focused on the health and safety of our employees and customers as well as maintaining continuity of service in the communities we serve. I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment our employees have demonstrated during these difficult times in providing uninterrupted and best in class service to our over 800,000 customers.”

“We continue to take decisive actions to protect the company’s balance sheet and liquidity, including implementing steps to manage our cost base. We also continue to refine our go-forward strategic plan to contemplate the post COVID-19 business environment. I remain confident that Brinks Home Security will emerge from this period well-positioned for the future.”

Customer & Attrition Data

The Company acquires customers through its direct-to-consumer sales channel (the "Direct to Consumer Channel"), which offers both Do-It-Yourself and professional installation security solutions and through its exclusive authorized dealer network (the "Dealer Channel"), which provides product and installation services, as well as support to customers.

Accounts Acquired

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company acquired 27,414 subscriber accounts through our Dealer Channel, Direct to Consumer Channel and bulk negotiated account acquisitions (“bulk buys”). This represents an increase of 37.0% as compared to the prior year period. The increase for the three-month period is principally due to a bulk buy of 10,960 accounts made in March 2020. There were no bulk buys during the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase was partially offset by a year-over-year decline in accounts generated in the Dealer Channel, primarily due to the Company’s election to cease purchasing accounts from two dealers in the fourth quarter of 2019 and restrictions on door-to-door selling relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 starting in the latter half of March 2020.

Attrition

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Beginning Balance of accounts 901,193 958,719 Accounts Acquired 88,797 111,376 Accounts Cancelled (143,724) (164,221) Cancelled accounts guaranteed by dealer and other adjustments (a) (4,827) (4,681) Ending balance of accounts 841,439 901,193 Monthly weighted average accounts 867,016 936,430 Attrition rate – Unit 16.6% 17.5% Attrition rate – RMR (b) 17.8% 17.0%

(a) Includes cancelled accounts that are contractually guaranteed to be refunded from holdback

(b) The Recurring Monthly Revenue (“RMR”) of cancelled accounts follows the same definition as subscriber unit attrition as noted above. RMR attrition is defined as the RMR of cancelled accounts in a given period, adjusted for the impact of price increases or decreases in that period, divided by the weighted average of RMR for that period.

Unit attrition declined for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the prior twelve-month period primarily due to fewer customers reaching the end of their initial contract term, continued efforts around customer retention and the benefit of improved credit quality in our Direct to Consumer Channel. The increase in the RMR attrition rate for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to a more aggressive price increase strategy in the corresponding prior year period.

Presentation of Predecessor and Successor Financial Results

Apart from interest and amortization expense, Brinks Home Security’s operating results and key operating performance measures on a consolidated basis were not materially impacted by the reorganization of the Company in August 2019 and its application of fresh start accounting. The Company believes that certain of its consolidated operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is comparable to certain operating results from the comparable prior year period.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Summary1

Successor

Company Predecessor

Company Three Months

Ended

March 31, Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 122,575 $ 129,606 Cost of services 28,010 26,764 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 44,453 31,222 Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 53,281 49,145 Interest expense 20,342 37,433 Loss before income taxes (113,387) (31,099) Income tax expense 618 671 Net loss (114,005) (31,770 ) Adjusted EBITDA 58,741 73,739

The Company reported net revenues of $122.6 million, a decline of 5.4% as compared to the prior year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decline in alarm monitoring revenue of $10.7 million due to the lower average number of subscribers in 2020, along with a decline in average RMR per subscriber as a result of a changing mix of customers generated through the Direct to Consumer Channel that typically have lower RMR as a result of the elimination of equipment subsidies. The decrease in alarm monitoring revenue was partially offset by an increase in product, installation, and service revenue as compared to the prior year period, largely due to an increase in field service jobs associated with contract extensions combined with higher revenue per transaction in the Direct to Consumer Channel.

RMR acquired during the quarter was $1.1 million, as compared to $964,000 in the prior year period.

Cost of Services was $28.0 million, an increase of 4.7%, driven by an increase in field service jobs associated with contract extensions for our high propensity to churn population. Subscriber acquisition costs, which include expensed equipment and labor costs associated with the creation of new subscribers in the Direct to Consumer Channel, increased from $1.7 million to $1.9 million.

Selling, General and Administrative costs were $44.5 million, an increase of 42.4% year-over-year. The increase is primarily attributable to consulting fees for integration and implementation of company initiatives and severance expense related to transitioning executive leadership. Also contributing to the increase in SG&A was higher post emergence employee costs and brand-related marketing expense. Starting in March 2020, the Company largely suspended brand spend and implemented several cost savings measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Subscriber acquisition costs included in SG&A increased from $4.2 million to $6.0 million.

Net loss totaled $114.0 million as compared to a net loss of $31.8 million in the prior year period. The change in net loss includes the impact of a goodwill impairment charge recorded in the first quarter of 2020 of $81.9 million. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company determined that recorded goodwill was impaired due to an expected reduction in future account generation. In addition to the goodwill impairment, the increase in net loss reflected a decline in net revenue, severance expense related to transitioning executive leadership, and increases in retention-related field service, subscriber acquisition and employee costs, as well as incremental brand marketing expense. Also impacting current period net loss was $4.8 million of 2G/3G radio conversion costs, with no such costs incurred in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $58.7 million, declining from $73.7 million in the prior year period reflecting reductions in net revenue and increases in retention related field service, subscriber acquisition and employee costs and marketing expenses.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, excluding a minimum liquidity requirement of $25 million under the terms of the Company’s credit agreements, the Company had total short-term liquidity of $142.8 million to fund working capital and continuing operations. This includes $61.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $80.9 million of remaining borrowing capacity under the $145.0 million Revolving Credit Facility.

The Company’s existing long-term debt at March 31, 2020 includes an aggregate principal balance of $1.0 billion under its Takeback Loan Facility, Term Loan Facility and the Revolving Credit Facility.

In March 2020, the Company borrowed $50.0 million on its Revolving Credit Facility to address any unforeseen liquidity needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 841,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The Company has one of the nation’s largest network of independent authorized dealers – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, market potential and expansion, the success of new products and services, the launch of Brinks Home Security's consumer financing solution; the anticipated benefits of the Brinks Home Security’s rebranding; customer retention; account creation and related cost; anticipated account generation; future financial performance; debt refinancing; recovery of insurance proceeds and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of our services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to us, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions, including global economic concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and changes in law and government regulations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Monitronics International, Inc., including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about us and about the risks and uncertainties related to our business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

1All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Amounts in thousands, except share amounts

Successor Company March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,917 $ 14,763 Restricted cash 179 238 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,992 in 2020 and $3,828 in 2019 10,808 12,083 Prepaid and other current assets 24,723 25,195 Total current assets 97,627 52,279 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,886 in 2020 and $3,777 in 2019 42,607 42,096 Subscriber accounts and deferred contract acquisition costs, net of accumulated amortization of $109,106 in 2020 and $61,771 in 2019 1,047,635 1,064,311 Dealer network and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,864 in 2020 and $7,922 in 2019 130,836 136,778 Goodwill — 81,943 Deferred income tax asset, net 684 684 Operating lease right-of-use asset 19,113 19,277 Other assets 19,478 21,944 Total assets $ 1,357,980 $ 1,419,312 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,710 $ 16,869 Other accrued liabilities 27,474 24,954 Deferred revenue 11,815 12,008 Holdback liability 10,861 8,191 Current portion of long-term debt 8,225 8,225 Total current liabilities 82,085 70,247 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 1,023,663 978,219 Long-term holdback liability 2,123 2,183 Operating lease liabilities 16,130 16,195 Other liabilities 5,346 6,390 Total liabilities 1,129,347 1,073,234 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value. Authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value. Authorized 45,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,500,000 shares at both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 225 225 Additional paid-in capital 379,175 379,175 Accumulated deficit (148,963 ) (33,331 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (1,804 ) 9 Total stockholders' equity 228,633 346,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,357,980 $ 1,419,312

MONITRONICS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts

Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 122,575 $ 129,606 Operating expenses: Cost of services 28,010 26,764 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based and long-term incentive compensation 44,453 31,222 Radio conversion costs 4,824 — Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 53,281 49,145 Depreciation 3,109 3,154 Goodwill impairment 81,943 — 215,620 110,285 Operating (loss) income (93,045 ) 19,321 Other expense: Interest expense 20,342 37,433 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments — 7,773 Refinancing expense — 5,214 20,342 50,420 (Loss) before income taxes (113,387 ) (31,099 ) Income tax expense 618 671 Net loss (114,005 ) (31,770 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on derivative contracts, net (1,813 ) (468 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,813 ) (468 ) Comprehensive loss $ (115,818 ) $ (32,238 ) Basic and diluted income per share: Net loss $ (5.07 ) $ — Weighted average Common shares - basic and diluted 22,500,000 — Total issued and outstanding Common shares at period end 22,500,000 —

Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate the performance of our operations based on financial measures such as revenue and "Adjusted EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization (including the amortization of subscriber accounts, dealer network and other intangible assets), restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash or non-recurring charges. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of our business. In addition, this measure is used by management to evaluate operating results and perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure that is customarily used by financial analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in the security alarm monitoring industry and is one of the financial measures, subject to certain adjustments, by which our covenants are calculated under the agreements governing our debt obligations. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss and is indicative neither of our results of operations nor of cash flows available to fund all of our cash needs. It is, however, a measurement that we believe is useful to investors in analyzing our operating performance. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow provided by operating activities and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. As companies often define non-GAAP financial measures differently, Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by Monitronics should not be compared to any similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to total Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands):

Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (114,005 ) $ (31,770 ) Amortization of subscriber accounts, deferred contract acquisition costs and other intangible assets 53,281 49,145 Depreciation 3,109 3,154 Radio conversion costs 4,824 — Stock-based compensation — 189 Long-term incentive compensation 163 286 LiveWatch acquisition contingent bonus charges — 63 Severance expense (a) 2,890 — Integration / implementation of company initiatives 5,576 1,581 Goodwill impairment 81,943 — Interest expense 20,342 37,433 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments — 7,773 Refinancing expense — 5,214 Income tax expense 618 671 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,741 $ 73,739 Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net Gross subscriber acquisition costs (b) $ 7,868 $ 5,856 Revenue associated with subscriber acquisition costs (1,860 ) (1,703 ) Expensed Subscriber acquisition costs, net $ 6,008 $ 4,153





(a) Severance expense related to transitioning executive leadership in 2020.

(b) Gross subscriber acquisition costs for the three months ended March 31, 2019 has been restated from $7,315,000 to $5,856,000 due to allocation adjustments made to align with current period presentation of expensed subscriber acquisition costs.



