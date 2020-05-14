WidePoint Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Selected as strategic vendor for SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), which may potentially expand sales of TM2

Received a 12-month, sole source indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS)

Supported and continuing to expand work with the United States Census 2020 as the U.S. Census Bureau has increased the forecasted number of field devices needed by 20%

Partnered with KoolSpan to provide end-to-end encryption for phone calls and text messages

Secured $20 million in new contract wins, exercised option periods, and contract extensions during the first quarter of 2020

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

Revenues increased 81% to $39.7 million

Managed Services revenue increased 52% to $11.5 million

Gross profit increased 17% to $5.0 million

Net income totaled $484,000, up 26%

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 21% to $1.2 million

First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

(In millions, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 39.7 $ 21.9 Gross Profit $ 5.0 $ 4.3 Gross Profit Margin 12.5 % 19.4 % Operating Expenses $ 4.2 $ 3.8 Income from Operations $ 0.7 $ 0.5 Net Income $ 0.5 $ 0.4 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Ebita $ 1.2 $ 1.0

The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of 2020, we continued to build upon the momentum we generated last year and produced one of the most successful quarters in our company’s history,” said WidePoint’s CEO, Jin Kang. “From a financial perspective, the quarter was highlighted by an 81% increase in total revenues to $39.7 million, a 52% increase in managed services revenues, positive net income, and a $2.4 million improvement in our cash position. Operationally, we continued our work on the 2020 U.S. Census project, which was the primary cause of the uncharacteristically large increase in our topline, and which should continue contributing to our revenues until the start of 2021. During the quarter, we also secured an aggregate of $20 million in contract awards. Subsequent to the quarter’s end, we secured a 12-month sole source contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and we announced that we have been selected as a SYNNEX vendor, which could open new doors and help us expand our customer base.

“The current pandemic has diminished our ability to accurately predict the timing of events in the near-term, but our primary goal of simultaneously improving the topline and driving profitability as we help large enterprises navigate the complexities of the mobile landscape remains unchanged. Many of our customers are on the frontlines of battling COVID-19 and are working hard to help us all return to a sense of normalcy. We intend to ensure they have the necessary devices and cost optimization tools in place to continue operating in this challenging environment.

“The world may still be fraught with uncertainty, but given the trends in our industry, our resilient customer base, and our solid financial position, we believe we are well positioned to continue successfully pursuing our strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability in the long-run.”

Conference Call

WidePoint management will hold a conference call today (May 14, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

WidePoint President and CEO Jin Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and Executive Vice President and CFO Kellie Kim will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-407-9500

International number: 862-298-0850

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 28, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 34584

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA is included on the schedules attached hereto.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) NET INCOME $ 483,900 $ 384,100 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 422,800 472,700 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,300 1,300 Income tax provision (benefit) 177,200 28,000 Interest income (3,100 ) (4,500 ) Interest expense 80,800 76,200 EBITDA $ 1,162,900 $ 957,800

Safe Harbor Statement

The information contained in any materials that may be accessed above was, to the best of WidePoint Corporations’ knowledge, timely and accurate as of the date and/or dates indicated in such materials. However, the passage of time can render information stale, and you should not rely on the continued accuracy of any such materials. WidePoint Corporation has no responsibility to update any information contained in any such materials. In addition, you should refer to periodic reports filed by WidePoint Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information regarding the risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements made in such materials are subject. Such risks and uncertainties may cause WidePoint Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, DECEMBER 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,323,673 $ 6,879,627 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $123,097 and $126,235 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 11,715,126 14,580,928 Unbilled accounts receivable 20,982,875 13,976,958 Other current assets 814,233 1,094,847 Total current assets 42,835,907 36,532,360 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 594,293 681,575 Operating lease right of use asset, net 5,768,669 5,932,769 Intangibles, net 2,320,924 2,450,770 Goodwill 18,555,578 18,555,578 Other long-term assets 463,062 140,403 Total assets $ 70,538,433 $ 64,293,455 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 12,218,629 $ 13,581,822 Accrued expenses 22,070,191 14,947,981 Deferred revenue 2,052,361 2,265,067 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 581,389 599,619 Current portion of other term obligations 79,298 133,777 Total current liabilities 37,001,868 31,528,266 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,466,798 5,593,649 Other term obligations, net of current portion - - Deferred revenue, net of current portion 362,567 363,560 Deferred tax liability 2,049,896 1,868,562 Total liabilities 44,881,129 39,354,037 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 83,837,289 and 83,861,453 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 83,837 83,861 Additional paid-in capital 95,550,466 95,279,114 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (279,924 ) (242,594 ) Accumulated deficit (69,697,075 ) (70,180,963 ) Total stockholders’ equity 25,657,304 24,939,418 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,538,433 $ 64,293,455



WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 39,665,356 $ 21,916,902 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $159,618 and $232,191, respectively) 34,700,024 17,663,059 GROSS PROFIT 4,965,332 4,253,843 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 492,231 393,411 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $281,441 and $89,266, respectively) 3,470,092 3,134,709 Product development - - Depreciation and amortization 263,228 240,548 Total operating expenses 4,225,551 3,768,668 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 739,781 485,175 10.7 % 17.2 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 3,093 4,462 Interest expense (82,117 ) (77,545 ) Other income 331 9 Total other expense (78,693 ) (73,074 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 661,088 412,101 INCOME TAX PROVISION 177,200 28,000 NET INCOME $ 483,888 $ 384,101 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.01 $ 0.00 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 83,840,079 83,812,448 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.01 $ 0.00 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 84,428,065 83,814,670



