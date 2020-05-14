There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,059 in the last 365 days.

WidePoint Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Selected as strategic vendor for SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), which may potentially expand sales of TM2
  • Received a 12-month, sole source indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS)
  • Supported and continuing to expand work with the United States Census 2020 as the U.S. Census Bureau has increased the forecasted number of field devices needed by 20%
  • Partnered with KoolSpan to provide end-to-end encryption for phone calls and text messages
  • Secured $20 million in new contract wins, exercised option periods, and contract extensions during the first quarter of 2020

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

  • Revenues increased 81% to $39.7 million
  • Managed Services revenue increased 52% to $11.5 million
  • Gross profit increased 17% to $5.0 million
  • Net income totaled $484,000, up 26%
  • EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 21% to $1.2 million

First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

(In millions, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020   March 31, 2019
       
  (Unaudited)
Revenue $ 39.7     $ 21.9  
Gross Profit  $ 5.0      $ 4.3  
Gross Profit Margin   12.5 %     19.4 %
Operating Expenses  $ 4.2      $ 3.8  
Income from Operations  $ 0.7      $ 0.5  
Net Income  $ 0.5      $ 0.4  
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)  $ 0.01      $ 0.00  
Ebita  $ 1.2      $ 1.0  
       

The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of 2020, we continued to build upon the momentum we generated last year and produced one of the most successful quarters in our company’s history,” said WidePoint’s CEO, Jin Kang. “From a financial perspective, the quarter was highlighted by an 81% increase in total revenues to $39.7 million, a 52% increase in managed services revenues, positive net income, and a $2.4 million improvement in our cash position. Operationally, we continued our work on the 2020 U.S. Census project, which was the primary cause of the uncharacteristically large increase in our topline, and which should continue contributing to our revenues until the start of 2021. During the quarter, we also secured an aggregate of $20 million in contract awards. Subsequent to the quarter’s end, we secured a 12-month sole source contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and we announced that we have been selected as a SYNNEX vendor, which could open new doors and help us expand our customer base.

“The current pandemic has diminished our ability to accurately predict the timing of events in the near-term, but our primary goal of simultaneously improving the topline and driving profitability as we help large enterprises navigate the complexities of the mobile landscape remains unchanged. Many of our customers are on the frontlines of battling COVID-19 and are working hard to help us all return to a sense of normalcy. We intend to ensure they have the necessary devices and cost optimization tools in place to continue operating in this challenging environment.

“The world may still be fraught with uncertainty, but given the trends in our industry, our resilient customer base, and our solid financial position, we believe we are well positioned to continue successfully pursuing our strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability in the long-run.”

Conference Call

WidePoint management will hold a conference call today (May 14, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

WidePoint President and CEO Jin Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and Executive Vice President and CFO Kellie Kim will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-407-9500
International number: 862-298-0850

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.   

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 28, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 34584

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA is included on the schedules attached hereto.                             

    THREE MONTHS ENDED
    MARCH 31,
      2020       2019  
                 
    (Unaudited)
NET INCOME $ 483,900     $ 384,100  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA:      
  Depreciation and amortization   422,800       472,700  
  Amortization of deferred financing costs   1,300       1,300  
  Income tax provision (benefit)   177,200       28,000  
  Interest income   (3,100 )     (4,500 )
  Interest expense   80,800       76,200  
         
EBITDA $ 1,162,900     $ 957,800  
         

Safe Harbor Statement

The information contained in any materials that may be accessed above was, to the best of WidePoint Corporations’ knowledge, timely and accurate as of the date and/or dates indicated in such materials. However, the passage of time can render information stale, and you should not rely on the continued accuracy of any such materials. WidePoint Corporation has no responsibility to update any information contained in any such materials. In addition, you should refer to periodic reports filed by WidePoint Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information regarding the risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements made in such materials are subject. Such risks and uncertainties may cause WidePoint Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  MARCH 31,   DECEMBER 31,
    2020       2019  
               
  (Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,323,673     $ 6,879,627  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts      
of $123,097 and $126,235 in 2020 and 2019, respectively   11,715,126       14,580,928  
Unbilled accounts receivable   20,982,875       13,976,958  
Other current assets   814,233       1,094,847  
       
Total current assets   42,835,907       36,532,360  
       
NONCURRENT ASSETS      
Property and equipment, net   594,293       681,575  
Operating lease right of use asset, net   5,768,669       5,932,769  
Intangibles, net   2,320,924       2,450,770  
Goodwill   18,555,578       18,555,578  
Other long-term assets   463,062       140,403  
       
Total assets $ 70,538,433     $ 64,293,455  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $ 12,218,629     $ 13,581,822  
Accrued expenses   22,070,191       14,947,981  
Deferred revenue   2,052,361       2,265,067  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   581,389       599,619  
Current portion of other term obligations   79,298       133,777  
       
Total current liabilities   37,001,868       31,528,266  
       
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES      
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   5,466,798       5,593,649  
Other term obligations, net of current portion   -       -  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   362,567       363,560  
Deferred tax liability   2,049,896       1,868,562  
       
Total liabilities   44,881,129       39,354,037  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares      
authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares      
  authorized; 83,837,289 and 83,861,453 shares      
issued and outstanding, respectively   83,837       83,861  
Additional paid-in capital   95,550,466       95,279,114  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (279,924 )     (242,594 )
Accumulated deficit   (69,697,075 )     (70,180,963 )
       
Total stockholders’ equity   25,657,304       24,939,418  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,538,433     $ 64,293,455  
       


WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  THREE MONTHS ENDED
  MARCH 31,
    2020       2019  
               
  (Unaudited)
REVENUES  $ 39,665,356     $ 21,916,902  
COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of      
    $159,618 and $232,191, respectively)   34,700,024       17,663,059  
       
GROSS PROFIT   4,965,332       4,253,843  
       
OPERATING EXPENSES      
    Sales and marketing   492,231       393,411  
    General and administrative expenses (including share-based      
        compensation of $281,441 and $89,266, respectively)   3,470,092       3,134,709  
    Product development   -       -  
    Depreciation and amortization   263,228       240,548  
       
            Total operating expenses   4,225,551       3,768,668  
       
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   739,781       485,175  
    10.7 %     17.2 %
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME      
    Interest income   3,093       4,462  
    Interest expense   (82,117 )     (77,545 )
    Other income   331       9  
       
          Total other expense   (78,693 )     (73,074 )
       
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   661,088       412,101  
INCOME TAX PROVISION   177,200       28,000  
       
NET INCOME $ 483,888     $ 384,101  
       
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.01     $ 0.00  
       
BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   83,840,079       83,812,448  
       
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.01     $ 0.00  
       
DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   84,428,065       83,814,670  

Primary Logo

