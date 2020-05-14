Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports third quarter results

/EIN News/ -- SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, January 1 to March 31, 2020, were $6,191,300, compared with last year's third quarter net sales of $9,218,141. Net loss for the quarter was $(103,765), $(0.04) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $922,456, $0.39 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, July 1 to March 31, 2020, net sales were $19.4 million, compared with $24.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. Net income for the period was $206,975 $0.09 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1,201,886, $0.50 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

The sales order backlog for the Company was $59.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared with last year's sales order backlog of $45.4 million at March 31, 2019. New orders in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 were $33.6 million, compared with new orders in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 of $22.2 million.

Mr. Patrick Enright, President and CEO, commented,



This quarter was very challenging. We did not reach our net sales goal which, in turn, negatively impacted earnings. We experienced cost overruns on two new build to print orders, primarily due to higher than expected supplier costs, and experienced engineering design complications on certain development and repeat production orders. Collectively, these factors caused a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020. We are continuing to work with our vendor base, our customers and with our internal production team to improve our end-to-end efficiency as we address the issues confronting first-time build and qualification of the products that comprise our robust backlog.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Mr. David O’Neil (518)245-4400.

This press release may contain certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.