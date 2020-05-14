Aptinyx Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights

/EIN News/ -- Over 90% of target enrollment achieved to date in Phase 2 exploratory study of NYX-783 in PTSD; data readout expected in late 2020



Cash balance of $121 million expected to support planned operations into 2022

EVANSTON, Ill., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and highlighted recent progress across the company’s clinical programs and pipeline of novel NMDA receptor modulators.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the safety of our employees, colleagues, and patients participating in our clinical studies remains our top priority,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “Despite challenges introduced by the pandemic across our operations, we made great progress in the first quarter and subsequent period and I am very proud of the dedication and adaptability of our team. Thanks to those efforts, enrollment in our PTSD study has progressed exceedingly well and we expect to report data from that study late this year. With our strong balance sheet, we expect to be able to achieve additional important clinical data readouts across our pipeline of novel NMDA receptor modulators as well.”

First Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

Achieved over 90% of target patient enrollment to date in Phase 2 exploratory study of NYX-783 in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In March, Aptinyx announced that enrollment of new patients in its exploratory Phase 2 study of NYX-783 in PTSD was continuing despite some disruptions introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the weeks since, enrollment has continued to progress and, to date, over 90% of the target enrollment has been achieved. Following study completion, Aptinyx anticipates reporting data from this study late in 2020.



Upcoming Milestones

Reporting data from Phase 2 exploratory, first-in-patient study of NYX-783 in patients with PTSD – late 2020.

Aptinyx anticipates providing updated guidance on the timing of data reporting for the following clinical studies at a future date:

Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in painful DPN.

Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in fibromyalgia.

Phase 2 exploratory study of NYX-458 in Parkinson’s disease cognitive impairment.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $121.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $98.8 million at December 31, 2019. Aptinyx expects its current cash balance to support anticipated operations into 2022.

Collaboration Revenue: Revenue was $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.9 million for same period in 2019. Aptinyx’s revenue was derived from its research collaboration agreement with Allergan. The company does not rely on these revenues to fund its operations.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily driven by a reduction in employee compensation, partially offset by increased costs related to the initiation of the company’s two Phase 2b studies of NYX-2925 in chronic pain.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $0.8 million was primarily driven by a decrease in legal costs associated with patent-related matters.

Net Loss: For the first quarter of 2020, net loss was $14.7 million compared to a net loss of $16.7 million for the first quarter 2019.

APTINYX INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,020 $ 98,849 Restricted cash 179 179 Accounts receivable 818 444 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,114 5,637 Total current assets 126,131 105,109 Property and equipment, net and other long-term assets 1,267 1,370 Total assets $ 127,398 $ 106,479 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,850 $ 1,555 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,796 3,341 Total current liabilities 4,646 4,896 Other long-term liabilities 234 272 Total liabilities 4,880 5,168 Stockholders’ equity 122,518 101,311 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 127,398 $ 106,479





APTINYX INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Collaboration revenue $ 818 $ 890 Operating expenses Research and development 11,055 12,490 General and administrative 4,899 5,725 Total operating expenses 15,954 18,215 Loss from operations (15,136 ) (17,325 ) Other income 426 614 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (14,710 ) $ (16,711 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 43,835 33,390





