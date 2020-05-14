Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 May 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (73,176) deaths (2,496), and recoveries (25,462) by region:

Central (6,835 cases; 263 deaths; 2,043 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (221; 0; 12), Chad (372; 42; 78), Congo (341; 11; 53), DRC (1,242; 50; 157), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (1,004; 9; 162), sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4)

Eastern (7,167; 225; 2,498): Comoros (17; 1; 7), Djibouti (1,268; 3; 900), Eritrea (39; 0; 38), Ethiopia (272; 5; 108), Kenya (758; 42; 284), Madagascar (230; O; 108), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (287; 0; 164), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,284; 53; 135), South Sudan (203; 0; 2), Sudan (1,818; 90; 198), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (139; 0; 55)

Northern (24,389; 1,317; 9,559): Algeria (6,253; 522; 3,058), Egypt (10,431; 556; 2,486), Libya (64; 3; 28), Mauritania (16; 2; 6), Morocco (6,593; 189; 3,222), Tunisia (1,032; 45; 759)

Southern (13.208; 238; 5,036): Angola (45; 2; 14), Botswana (24; 1; 17), Eswatini (187; 2; 51), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (63; 3; 24), Mozambique (107; 0; 35), Namibia (16; 0; 13), south Africa (12,074; 219; 4,745), Zambia (654; 7; 124), Zimbabwe (37; 4; 13)

Western (21,577; 453; 6,326): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (773; 51; 592), cape Verde (315; 2; 67), cote d'Ivoire (1,912; 24; 902), Gambia (23; 1; 10), Ghana (5,408; 24; 514), Guinea (2,374; 14; 856), Guinea-Bissau (836; 3; 26), Liberia (213; 20; 101), Mali (758; 44; 412), Niger (860; 49; 658), Nigeria (4,971; 164; 1,070), Senegal (2,189; 23; 842), Sierra Leone (387; 21; 97), Togo (219; 11; 96)



