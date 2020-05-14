Toast Distillers, Inc. Expands Relationship with Veritas Farms, Inc. to Address Hand Sanitizer Needs Nationwide

The Miami Distilling Company, a Subsidiary of Toast Distillers, to Produce the Hand Sanitizers

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toast Distillers, Inc., a Miami-based spirits conglomerate known best for its ultra-premium vodka Toast™, is partnering with Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) to address the increasing need for hand sanitizers throughout the U.S. in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The Miami Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Toast Distillers, Inc., will locally produce varying sizes and dispensers of the hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer contains 70% isopropyl alcohol, aloe vera, and vitamin E. It will be available online beginning May 18 through Veritas Farms’ robust online platform at https://www.theveritasfarms.com/shop/.

Toast Distillers, Inc. has been adept in responding ― with production and shipment ― to demand for hand sanitizers both locally in South Florida and nationwide since the early stages of COVID-19. The demand is from various sectors including military, government, and traditional retail.

Veritas Farms, a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, will use its distribution network of over 6,000 stores and its quickly growing online presence to make the product readily available to consumers.

Toast Distillers, Inc. was the co-title sponsor with Veritas Farms of “A Toast to Basel” during Art Basel Miami Beach 2019. Veritas Farms was also the Official Health and Wellness Sponsor of Art Miami 2019.

“To work with Veritas Farms to maximize distribution of the company’s branded hand sanitizers aligns perfectly with our current distilling objectives,” said Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers, Inc. “Veritas Farms, which has multiple products in many of the major retail chains, is the ideal retail partner for Toast Distillers, Inc.”

“We are pleased to partner once again with Toast Distillers, Inc., which is playing an integral role to help Veritas Farms continue to make a difference amid the COVID-19 crisis,” said Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms.

About Toast Distillers, Inc.

Toast Distillers, Inc. ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate. The company was founded by Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, aka "Mr. Toast.” It is known best for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where the company produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally, as well as facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email info@toastdistillers.com or visit www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com .

About The Miami Distilling Company

The Miami Distilling Company is the regional leader in the production of distilled spirits. The portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com .

Media Contact:

Durée & Company

toast@dureeandcompany.com / 954-723-9350

