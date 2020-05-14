CoinAgenda “After the Halving” Virtual Event to Feature Fireside Chat with “Oracle of Bitcoin” Vinny Lingham

Full Speaker Lineup Includes Crypto All-Stars Matt Roszak, Catherine Coley, Tone Vays, and Michael Terpin

/EIN News/ -- GLOBAL, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced its second virtual event, CoinAgenda Presents: “After the Halving.” Speakers will include Vinny Lingham, Co-Founder and CEO of Civic.com; Matt Roszak, Chairman & Co-Founder of Bloq; Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US; Tone Vays, Content Creator, Derivatives Trader & Consultant; and Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group.

Hosted online and open to anyone in the global crypto community, CoinAgenda’s Virtual Event Series aims to promote ongoing blockchain investment and adoption, adapting to the current public health crisis and the resulting travel and meeting restrictions.

“With the highly anticipated third Bitcoin Halving now in the history books, we pulled together top leaders in the space to analyze the short- and long-term effects on the market,” said Michael Terpin, founder of CoinAgenda. “We’re happy to welcome some of the most recognized leaders in the industry for what’s sure to be an insightful discussion.”

Following the successful CoinAgenda virtual event launch “Crypto in a Time of Coronavirus” last month, this event will explore the challenges and opportunities stemming from reduced rewards and base miner costs, mainstream adoption, bitcoin market price and the startup development and investment landscape. Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to network and ask questions. “After the Halving” will take place May 20, 2020 at 10 am Pacific Time / 1 pm Eastern Time. Registration is free, and registrants will receive a link to participate via email prior to the start of the event.

Future CoinAgenda Virtual Events are scheduled each month through September, delving into topics ranging from the European crypto market to the DeFi revolution. Each CoinAgenda Virtual Event will be recorded and available to members of the BitAngels investor network. To become a member of the BitAngels investor network, please apply here.

CoinAgenda’s next in-person conference is scheduled for October 24-25, 2020 in Las Vegas.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Since 2014, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.

