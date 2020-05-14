Specialty Reactive Ink Developer Nocopi Technologies Q1 Revenue Rose 27% to $0.5M, Net Income Decreased to $52,600 and Cash Rose $0.5M to $1.2M

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q1’20). Nocopi will soon publish a current Investor Presentation on the company website that may be viewed here, https://nocopi.com/investors-financial/

Q1 Highlights

Revenue rose 27% to $520,300, driven by 62% increase in product sales

Gross profit decreased 8% to $269,000 on increased product and shipping costs

Net income decreased to $52,600 from $85,400 in Q1’19, largely due to higher operating expenses

Net cash from operating activities rose to $524,900 from $143,200 in Q1’19

Cash Increased $0.5M to $1.2M

Book value rose over $0.7M to $2.8M in the last year

Q1’20 Results

Q1’20 revenue rose 27% to $520,300 reflecting a 62% increase in product and other sales, principally due to higher specialty ink shipments for licensees in the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 14% decline in licenses, royalties and fees. Sales of security inks within the document fraud market remained relatively stable year over year.

Gross profit decreased to $269,000 or 52% of revenues in Q1’20 from $293,900 or 72% of revenues in Q1 ’19, reflecting lower gross margins in both revenue segments as well as an increase in product and other sales, as a percentage of revenue, as this segment carries lower profit margins than licenses, royalties and fees.

Gross margin in Q1 ’20 was also pressured by higher costs related to Nocopi’s production facility expansion in 2019, higher raw material costs and increased shipping expense largely due to the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 ’20 sales and marketing expenses increased to $84,000 versus $68,900 in Q1 ’19, principally due to commissions on higher revenues. General and administrative expenses increased to $139,700 in Q1 ’20 from $94,100 in Q1 ’19, due to higher salary expenses, professional fees, patent acquisition expenses and public company expenses as Nocopi works to expand its investment community visibility.

Reflecting lower gross profit, higher operating expenses and $47,400 of accrued Pennsylvania income taxes that are not payable, Nocopi’s net income declined to $52,600 in Q1’20 vs. $85,400 in Q1’19. Net cash from operating activities increased to $524,900 in Q1’20 from $143,200 in Q1’19, principally due to significantly higher accounts receivable collections in the recent period.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “Nocopi delivered a solid performance in the first quarter, typically our softest quarter each year, despite increasing business challenges posed by the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. We did experience a roughly six-week period of disruption in our business during the first quarter, as China-based printing operations were suspended. Fortunately, these operations came back online very quickly after their shutdown with solid purchase orders for our specialty inks, and orders remain strong at the current time.

“While production demand is encouraging, we do not yet have sufficient data on sales trends for products utilizing our ink technologies. Such sales are a key driver in per-unit royalties earned by Nocopi on products featuring our technologies. Travel and social restrictions across the US and our other markets have substantially curtailed walk-in traffic at retail outlets where Nocopi ink-powered products are sold. Our licensees however, have robust online distribution channels that have remained active, helping to offset the impact of retail store closures. Ultimately, we believe Nocopi products on both the toy and security products side continue to offer tremendous value, and we are confident these proprietary solutions will prove resilient despite current health and economic challenges.

“Nocopi is on solid financial footing, having ended the first quarter with $1.2M in cash and just $100K in convertible notes payable. Our cash growth reflects strong Q1 receivables collections, enabling us to reduce our accounts receivable to under $900K from $1.35M at year-end 2019. This financial base offers us flexibility to act opportunistically or to be patient and exercise caution as economic conditions warrant over the coming quarters. While we may face some revenue challenges and business development delays, as a result of the virus impact, we are confident in the financial strength of our major customers as well as the proven demand for, and attractive price points of, products featuring our reactive ink technologies.”

About Nocopi Technologies ( www.nocopi.com )

Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months ended

March 31 2020 2019 Revenues Licenses, royalties and fees $ 164,600 $ 190,500 Product and other sales 355,700 218,900 520,300 409,400 Cost of revenues Licenses, royalties and fees 49,700 25,200 Product and other sales 201,600 90,300 251,300 115,500 Gross profit 269,000 293,900 Operating expenses Research and development 41,100 38,000 Sales and marketing 84,000 68,900 General and administrative 139,700 94,100 264,800 201,000 Net income from operations 4,200 92,900 Other income (expenses) Interest income 3,800 1,100 Interest expense and bank charges (2,500 ) (2,700 ) 1,300 (1,600 ) Net income before income taxes 5,500 91,300 Income taxes (47,100 ) 5,900 Net income $ 52,600 $ 85,400 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ .00 $ .00 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 61,044,698 58,616,716 Diluted 61,530,910 59,001,489







Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Balance Sheets March 31 December 31 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 1,205,400 $ 688,000 Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 894,700 1,352,300 Inventory 187,300 127,900 Prepaid and other 92,100 135,000 Total current assets 2,379,500 2,303,200 Fixed assets Leasehold improvements 27,800 24,200 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 256,400 252,500 284,200 276,700 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 211,000 206,600 73,200 70,100 Other assets Long-term receivables 861,300 957,000 Operating lease right of use – building 191,800 202,000 1,053,100 1,159,000 Total assets $ 3,505,800 $ 3,532,300 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Convertible debentures $ 97,900 $ 97,900 Accounts payable 19,100 44,300 Accrued expenses 241,700 231,600 Income taxes 52,700 52,400 Operating lease liability – current 42,400 41,700 Total current liabilities 453,800 467,900 Other liabilities Accrued expenses, non-current 60,300 67,000 Deferred income taxes – 47,400 Operating lease liability – non-current 149,400 160,300 209,700 274,700 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value Authorized – 75,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 61,044,698 shares 610,400 610,400 Paid-in capital 12,483,900 12,483,900 Accumulated deficit (10,252,000 ) (10,304,600 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,842,300 2,789,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,505,800 $ 3,532,300







Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months ended

March 31 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income $ 52,600 $ 85,400 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,400 1,400 Deferred income taxes (47,400 ) (54,400 ) Other assets 105,900 (134,300 ) Other liabilities (16,900 ) 224,600 98,600 122,700 (Increase) decrease in assets Accounts receivable 457,600 (63,800 ) Inventory (59,400 ) (12,600 ) Prepaid and other 42,900 6,900 Increase (decrease) in liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses (15,100 ) 29,700 Income taxes 300 60,300 426,300 20,500 Net cash provided by operating activities 524,900 143,200 Investment Activities Additions to fixed assets (7,500 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (7,500 ) – Increase in cash 517,400 143,200 Cash at beginning of year 688,000 400,800 Cash at end of period $ 1,205,400 $ 544,000 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Operating lease right of use – building $ – $ 241,100 Operating lease liability $ – $ (241,100 )



