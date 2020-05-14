Make Fear Your Ally! Renowned Spiritual Counselor, Tracee Dunblazier Gives 5-Steps To Overcome Fear During Pandemic

Tracee Dunblazier, Renown Spiritual Counselor

Tracee lists 5 steps to change the way you see fear and undo its effects.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Much advice is being offered right now on how to keep yourself physically healthy during the coronavirus pandemic such as washing your hands and practicing social distancing, but managing mental health during this time is just as vital, if not more important to your overall wellbeing. So, during this unprecedented time, you have an opportunity to learn new ways of addressing strong emotions and your mental balance. If you’re not proactive about taking care of your mental, emotional, and spiritual health, you may notice a decline in your overall wellness. A hidden factor of this decline can be because of fear, as renowned spiritualist and award-winning author, Tracee Dunblazier details. Just as with physical health habits we’ve begun to implement in our daily routines, Dunblazier lists 5 steps to what you must consider in order to change the effects of fear, and make fear your ally.

In times of unpredictability, Tracee notes that determining the relationship to fear is more important now than ever. She states, “Fear is the alarm system we have that connects all the levels of our awareness with the physical body. Fear activates our endocrine system, which promotes our ability to fight or escape in any situation. It can also connect the subtle energy bodies (spirit, thoughts, and emotions) to communicate any possible intrusion to the central nervous system. The purpose of fear is to keep the body alive and intact—to quickly process and survive any threat…” It is no secret that this pandemic has put many folks on high alert. Tracee’s advice is to overcome it with a new perspective and a few simple steps.

Tracee’s 5 Steps to Overcome Fear

1. Fear is a power boost and no more. It automatically brings all your awareness online so that you may see, if you so choose, all the elements of a situation in order to discern what comes next.

2. Feeling fear is not a problem: allowing it to project you into an undesirable or inappropriate choice is.

3. Fear is your bodies way of showing you where you feel insecure—not necessarily where you are unsafe.

4. Fear changes your perception of yourself and others when you use it as your lens. It reveals how you feel powerless and insecure or your level of trust in yourself. (You cannot trust others if you do not trust yourself.)

5. What you can do when you feel fearful:

a. Stop.

b. Breathe.

c. Acknowledge your true feelings and be honest.

d. Look: Become aware of your environment and ask yourself, are you are safe?

e. Listen: Ask yourself what you most need right now. If you are safe, then what you need is most likely emotional. The antidotes to fear are grief, understanding, and peace; call on one of those to bring you the inspiration of what comes next.

In an excerpt from, Conquer Your Karmic Relationships: Heal Spiritual Trauma to Open Your Heart and Restore Your Soul (Aug 2020) Tracee writes, “Many of us fear death or any other cycle completion because we fear the unknown of what comes next—the new beginning. We also fear the sign of a needed transition: pain. We stay in unfortunate relationship dynamics too long. We don’t make efforts to connect with others, and we don’t try new things or quit them before we’ve achieved success. All because we fear death: the illusion of a permanent ending.”

Tracee Dunblazier

https://traceedunblazier.com/

Tracee Dunblazier, is a Los Angeles-based spiritual empath, shaman, and six-time national award-winning author. As a multi-sensitive, Tracee’s blend of intuitive information combined with different modalities, has provided the opportunity for thousands to achieve deep healing and create the success and peace they seek in their lives. Her compassionate, humorous, down-to-earth style empowers her clients, readers, and listeners to address difficult topics with courage and clarity. Because of this, Tracee is consistently called upon by the media for her expert commentary on spirituality and relationship dynamics. Tracee’s been a guest on many prominent television and radio programs, including LA Talk Radio and OmTimes Radio, informing others about spirituality and sacred ritual practices. She teaches workshops, webinars, and offers two online courses on the DailyOm.com. In addition, she hosts a Chat-cast via Facebook Live every Friday and 12 noon, PDT to discuss relevant topics of the day. Here: https://www.facebook.com/TraceeDunblazier/

In 2015, Tracee founded GoTracee Publishing LLC. It has since grown to be a nationally-awarded hybrid-publisher that specializes in spiritual-healing narrative-nonfiction, and divination oracle decks—tools for meditation and self-discovery.GTP’s best-selling” Demon Slayer’s Handbook Series” and “Rainbow Warrior Activation Deck” offer light in dark places. They are game changers for those who suffer. GoTracee’s publications expand the reader’s understanding of spiritual transformation and offer the knowledge they need to live their best life. An accomplished author in addition to her books, Tracee has published articles covering many subjects related to spirituality and relationships, while her blog breaks down current events and daily energy dynamics that everyone experiences.

