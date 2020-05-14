AquaQ Analytics

AquaQ Analytics releases new Grafana Adaptor for kdb+ which is available now on the official Grafana plugin directory.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaQ Analytics, the Belfast based product development and consultancy company, is pleased to announce the public release and listing of the AquaQ Grafana Adaptor for kdb+ in the official Grafana plugin directory (http://grafana.com/grafana/plugins/aquaqanalytics-kdbadaptor-datasource ).

In late 2018 AquaQ added kdb+ to the list of supported Grafana data sources by developing a plugin based on Grafana’s open simpleJSON template. While that release was well received, thanks to the way in which it was implemented, there were some limitations to what could be done, including the requirement for a large amount of code to be deployed server side.

AquaQ Analytics’ new Grafana Adaptor for kdb+ is now bundled as a simple to use plugin and has been accepted and listed in the Grafana plugin directory. The adaptor uses WebSocket connections between Grafana and kdb+, with a binary serialisation format that offers lower overhead and higher throughput versus JSON. It thereby resolves some of the limitations of the earlier AquaQ adaptor. The plugin also helps support the visualisation of large datasets by allowing users to conflate results into time-based buckets.

The AquaQ Adaptor is standalone and integrates with any kdb+ installation. It can also be used in conjunction with AquaQ's open source TorQ framework for kdb+.

About AquaQ Analytics: AquaQ Analytics Limited is a provider of specialist data management, data analytics and data mining services to clients operating within the capital markets and other sectors. With over 160 employees operating globally, our domain knowledge, combined with advanced analytical techniques and expertise in best-of-breed technologies, helps our clients get the most out of their data. For more information, visit http://aquaq.co.uk

About Grafana: Launched in 2014, Grafana is an increasingly popular open source data visualisation and monitoring tool. It allows users to display near real time through a wide array of charts, graphs and alerts from several data sources and has been designed to let users easily expand its capabilities through its plugin framework. For more information, visit http://grafana.com.



