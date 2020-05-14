Latitude 22 Launches New Sustainable Luxury Villa Development In Turks & Caicos Islands

Karaya Blue Villa in Turks & Caicos Islands

International property developer Latitude 22 launches new luxury enclave Karaya Blue on the idyllic island of Providenciales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of projects in San Francisco, Palm Springs and the Ridgeview Villas on Provo, Latitude 22 has unveiled its latest masterpiece in the magical Turks and Caicos Islands.

Karaya Blue is a boutique development of just six exclusive single-family villas. Each on their own private quarter acre estates. Owners enjoy being immersed among tropical foliage, and just a short stroll from what Conde Nast has ranked one of the best beaches in the world.

The three-bedroom, three bath residences effortlessly blend the enviable natural environment, with sleek style and safety. Reflecting a genuine commitment to sustainability, Latitude 22 has partnered with local Tesla Powerwall representatives Renu Energy, and NYC interior design firm Orior Furniture, to create villas that are not only beautiful and built to withstand the strongest hurricanes, but are kind to the environment as well.

Features include private saline swimming pools and dramatic interior atriums, and options include full furniture packages, and electric vehicles. Prices for these Long Bay Beach homes start at just $1.2M.

Considered one of the best kept secrets of the islands by Travel+Leisure Magazine, Long Bay Beach is highly desired for its stretching pristine white sandy beach, sparkling turquoise waters and kite surfing.

This dazzlingly beautiful destination checks all the boxes for affluent international real estate buyers and those seeking, second home and investment property . Turks & Caicos has no personal or corporate income taxes, and offers an easy path for residency for relocating offshore. An English-speaking island, using the US dollar, with a legal system based on British commonwealth law.

Latitude 22’s Managing Director, who himself fell in love with the island of Providenciales and relocated there several years ago, says "The island is popular with investors for having one of the highest vacation rental rates in the Caribbean region, as well as no capital gains or inheritance taxes."

Latitude 22 has sold out 85% of its previous development in the islands. CEO Julian Biggs reports there is just one remaining villa in the exclusive Ridgeview Villa collection - a breathtaking development overlooking world famous Grace Bay Beach.

Buyers and investors can view details, and book private tours at latitude-22.info



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.