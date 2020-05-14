PowerReviews Announces Updates To Its API and Powerful New Integrations

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerReviews today announces competitive updates to its API, which will enable powerful new integrations with select technology partners and improve the usability of its entire platform.



The updated PowerReviews API enables turnkey integrations, provides greater data support for enterprise retailers and brands, and supports organizations that choose to build their own custom web and mobile applications. The Chicago-based technology vendor has also added brand new endpoints to make management of all aspects of its platform - from orders to products to moderation - from other solutions far easier.

“One of our top priorities at PowerReviews is to make our platform easier to use. And we believe these API updates, along with new integrations, will significantly improve our offering and allow us to seamlessly integrate into our clients’ workflows,” said Cristian Pina, the Product Manager leading the API updates at PowerReviews. “We’ve partnered with great technology providers to offer top-notch integrations and we’re excited for the value this will bring to our users.”

The new updates also come with an updated documentation site, designed specifically with developers in mind, to make the implementation process quick and painless.

For more information on the PowerReviews API and available integrations, check out this blog post also released today.

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews ( PowerReviews.com ) is a software and data company that works with 1000+ leading brands and retailers to bring authenticity and transparency to commerce. The PowerReviews Customer Content Platform has three solutions that help our customers collect and manage customer-generated content to improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey. We help clients meet the evolving need for social proof, accelerating the path to purchase and brand advocacy.

PowerReviews is known for innovation, consultative partnership, and actionable insights, supported by our open platform and approach. Our dedicated team of experts provides thoughtful analysis and turn-key service. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

Contact:

Andrew Smith

andrew.smith@powerreviews.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.