Everyday Life Insurance Names John Richter as Chief Distribution Officer

Creation of this new executive team position builds on momentum in bank and credit union channels.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyday Life Insurance (Everyday Life) , a next-generation insurance concierge service for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions, announces the appointment of John Richter as chief distribution officer.



Richter’s specific experience with banks, credit unions and other financial institutions led to the creation of this new senior leadership position in which he will focus on development of distribution partnerships. Everyday Life offers partners a new way to deepen relationships with the next generation of mass market consumers via a modern life insurance concierge service that reinvents how consumers and financial services providers think about life insurance and the role it plays in a comprehensive financial plan.

“We are actively building on the traction we have gained with financial institutions, such as our new program serving Chime Bank’s five million customers,” said Jake Tamarkin, CEO of Everyday Life. “John has an impressive track record of successfully developing new life insurance brands in partnership with financial institutions, and he understands the strategic imperatives driving our partners’ agendas. His experience will be very valuable as we continue to build enduring relationships that bring a new level of service and financial security to everyday people.”

Richter has over 25 years of diversified sales leadership experience at leading financial services companies, including MassMutual, ING and Symetra. His leadership in establishing strategic relationships, development of key account programs, and managing multi-dimensional business plans will support the growth of Everyday Life partnerships with relevant financial services companies. He is based out of Boston, Massachusetts and reports directly to Everyday Life CEO Jake Tamarkin.

“I have been fortunate to experience the many changes and challenges of our industry,” said Richter. “There is a real need to help the underserved mass market with life insurance. Everyday Life’s proprietary technology and smart concierge service make it easier and more cost-effective to purchase term life insurance online. We are the only company offering banks and credit unions a turnkey solution that requires no technology integration or employee support. It’s a mission that deeply resonates with me and I’m proud to be part of the team.”

About Everyday Life Insurance

Everyday Life is a next generation insurance concierge service for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions, with proprietary technology that combines the expert advice of a fiduciary financial planner with the convenience of a modern digital insurance agency and the financial strength of Legal & General, the 8th largest insurer in the world. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Everyday Life was co-founded by Jake Tamarkin, CEO, and Dipali Trivedi, CTO to improve the financial health of everyday people.

