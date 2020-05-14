Delphix Appoints Chief Customer Officer and SVP of Americas Field Operations

New executive leadership brings proven experience in scaling go-to-market operations from $100M to over $1B in revenue

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the leader in DataOps, today announced the appointment of two new executives to accelerate scaling the business: Alex Hesterberg as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and Deron Miller as Senior Vice President of Americas Field Operations. Both positions report to Steven Chung , President of Worldwide Field Operations.



“Digital innovation has transformed every industry, and there’s no turning back. Enterprises need to adapt quickly to changing market conditions or risk being disrupted by more agile competitors,” said Steven Chung, President of WW Field Operations at Delphix. “Alex Hesterberg and Deron Miller have joined Delphix to scale our customer-facing and sales organizations, as we help our customers implement digital strategies that accelerate innovation and growth, while minimizing costs and risks. Both leaders have proven track records building world-class field teams for leading technology companies and bring proven methods for delivering customer value.”

As Chief Customer Officer, Alex Hesterberg will be responsible for leading Delphix’s solution consulting, implementation, pre-sales, customer success, support, education, and other services functions to ensure that Delphix’s customers and partners can optimize the value of the Delphix platform across different use cases and applications. Hesterberg comes to Delphix with deep technical knowledge and decades of experience scaling enterprise services, pre-sales, and customer success teams globally. He has held similar positions for innovative startups such as Riverbed Technology and Pure Storage, where he served as a member of their respective leadership teams from startup through IPO and growth to over $1 billion in annual revenues. Prior to those companies, he worked in customer success and services roles at Symantec and Veritas during their years of hyper-growth and, most recently, at Turbonomic as Chief Customer Officer, helping some of the largest companies in the world implement hybrid-cloud and open source strategies.

“Delphix uniquely addresses the priorities that are top of mind for business leaders today: accelerating innovation and resiliency; modernizing monolithic applications on-prem and maximizing the elasticity of the public cloud; and embracing disruptive technologies like machine learning and AI,” Hesterberg added. “By addressing the biggest bottleneck in enterprise technology—data—Delphix enables customers to have the best of both worlds: unlocking innovation while achieving operational efficiency and compliance. The data constraint exists across thousands of enterprises, and I am amazed at how elegantly Delphix has solved for it! I’m thrilled to be joining this team to serve our customers and partners as Delphix enters its next phase of growth.”

Deron Miller has joined Delphix as its Senior Vice President, Americas Field Operations, and will be responsible for revenue growth across the US, Canada, and Latin America. Over his career, Miller has led sales teams at multiple companies across different geographies and verticals, including Nuance Communications where he led the growth of the Americas sales team from $100M to $400M in two years, and most recently at GE, where he was the Chief Revenue Officer for GE Current, a billion-dollar business unit. At Delphix, he has recruited new sales leadership with experience from Microsoft, Adobe, Salesforce.com, and MicroStrategy to support the rapid growth of the company’s largest market.

"With an enviable roster of some of the most dynamic brands in the world, Delphix delivers transformative value for enterprise customers across multiple verticals," said Miller. "As companies look to overcome data challenges made worse in today’s remote, digital landscape, the demand for Delphix will continue to rise. We have assembled a world-class sales organization focused on building strategic relationships with our customers, as they adapt their businesses for the future while implementing efficient, compliant operations today."

About Delphix

Delphix is the industry leader in DataOps and provides an intelligent data platform that accelerates digital transformation for leading companies around the world. The Delphix DataOps Platform supports a broad spectrum of systems—from Oracle databases to mainframes, ERP applications, and Kubernetes containers. Delphix supports a comprehensive range of data operations to enable modern CI/CD workflows and automates data compliance for privacy regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and the New York Privacy Act. In addition, Delphix helps companies sync data from private to public clouds, accelerating cloud migrations, customer experience transformation, and the adoption of disruptive AI technologies. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, Delphix provides a critical platform to enable data-driven transformation. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

