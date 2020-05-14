VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: New Websites Selling PPE Take Money, Don’t Deliver Gear
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
- Do business with trusted vendors with a long history of customer satisfaction;
- Research a vendor before making a purchase. Check the Better Business Bureau’s website for complaints about the vendor and Google search the website name in combination with the words scam or fraud;
- Always pay with a credit card and not with cash or debit card as most credit card companies offer extra security measures, user protections and the ability to cancel purchases; and
- Be wary of any website that purports to be endorsed or connected to a government entity. If a vendor claims a connection to a state or federal government agency, check with the agency first before making a purchase.
