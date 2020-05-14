Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics (14th May 2020)
208 New confirmed cases reported from 196 Nakonde, 12 Chirundu
Tests in the last 24 hours: 903 (15,487 Cumulative)
Cumulative Cases: 654
Total Recoveries: 124
Total Deaths: 7
Active Cases: 523Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
