Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (14th May 2020)

COVID-19 National Response Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases 408 Total number of deaths 26 Active New Cases 21 Active cases at Isolation Centres 285

Cumulative recoveries: 97

Number currently in quarantine: 2,222

Number discharged from quarantine: 2,303

For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl



