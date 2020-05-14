Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (14th May 2020)
COVID-19 National Response Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)
|
Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases
|
|
408
|
Total number of deaths
|
|
26
|
Active New Cases
|
21
|
Active cases at Isolation Centres
|
285
Cumulative recoveries: 97
Number currently in quarantine: 2,222
Number discharged from quarantine: 2,303
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
