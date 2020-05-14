There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,061 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (14th May 2020)

COVID-19 National Response Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases

     

  408

Total number of deaths                        

   

    26                          

Active New Cases                                

    21

Active cases at Isolation Centres            

   285

Cumulative recoveries: 97

Number currently in quarantine: 2,222

Number discharged from quarantine: 2,303

For more information, visit our websites www.mic.gov.sl and www.dhse.gov.sl

