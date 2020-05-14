1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS 8.00% CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A

/EIN News/ -- St. Petersburg, FL, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on March 15, 2020 and ending on June 14, 2020.



In accordance with the terms of the Company’s 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, on May 14, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period that began on March 15, 2020 and ends on June 14, 2020. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020 to holders of record on June 1, 2020. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “PIHPP”.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., incorporated in Delaware, is proceeding with its business strategy to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company. The Company plans to carry out its business through three primary avenues: insurance, asset management, and real estate. The Company will endeavor to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company’s principal business operations are intended to be conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also plans to provide investment management services to affiliated and unaffiliated companies.

Additional Information

Additional information about 1347 Property Insurance Holding, Inc., including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, can be found at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, or at PIH’s corporate website: www.1347pih.com .

CONTACT: -OR- INVESTOR RELATIONS: 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. The Equity Group Inc. Kyle Cerminara Jeremy Hellman, CFA Chairman of the Board of Directors Vice President (704) 323-6851 / kyle@fundamentalglobal.com (212) 836-9626 / jhellman@equityny.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.