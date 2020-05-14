Xactly Announces Free Access to AlignStar Tool for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Sales Performance Management leader provides data-driven territory planning software to help organizations stay agile in challenging business times

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the limited-time offering of AlignStar, its territory design, and planning solution to businesses across industries, completely free of charge. As companies are grappling with restricted resources and a limited workforce given the economic impact of COVID-19, AlignStar can provide immediate support.



AlignStar helps organizations to quickly model and visualize the different what-if scenarios they’re considering to make an informed decision on how to pivot to better align their sales teams with available opportunities.

“At Xactly, we feel an urgent responsibility to guide companies as they navigate the challenges brought on by the current economic situation,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “By providing AlignStar free of charge, we are able to offer an impactful resource to ensure that businesses can quickly and efficiently make the informed, data-driven decisions they need in order to adjust their sales plans and territories.”

Over 1,600 customers use Xactly’s SPM solution, and during these times AlignStar has become an irreplaceable resource that enables customers to dynamically adapt their sales strategies.

“We had to immediately redirect sales to not only drive more revenue for the company but for our reps,” a leading risk management services provider shared. “One of the first things we did was to look at our territories and re-purpose them. We wanted to optimize our salesforce and using Xactly’s AlignStar we were able to do that with what we know right now.”



“Xactly allowed us to realign territories without any delays,” a sales manager at a leading life sciences company said. “All of the managers liked the solution, and it was a big resource for us in realigning territories.”

Xactly AlignStar allows users to accomplish three imperative initiatives:

Automate Territory Alignment – Sales ops professionals can easily upload their data and quickly visualize recommended territory alignments based on company requirements. Identify “White-Space” Opportunities – Xactly AlignStar’s built-in thematic maps help to identify opportunities that may have been overlooked. Build & Compare “What-if” Models – It’s critical to quickly build and compare multiple territory scenarios to make educated decisions about the right next step.

Xactly AlignStar is foundational to Xactly’s holistic suite of tools for sales planning. Xactly’s planning solutions eliminate the guesswork from capacity, territory, and quota planning to hit sales and revenue targets and drive top-line growth using analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). Through automating processes, breaking down data silos, and integrating with a company’s existing tech stack, Xactly’s planning solutions ensure leadership across finance, sales, and sales ops have a single source of truth for modeling different “what if” scenarios and tracking results in real-time.

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

