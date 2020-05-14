NNSA Graduate Fellowship Program celebrates 25th year anniversary

Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator, delivered the keynote address during the virtual ceremony.

“NGFP is a key part of our enterprise-wide effort to build the next generation of leaders to accomplish our Nation’s nuclear security missions,” Gordon-Hagerty said. “Approximately 50 percent of the fellows have STEM backgrounds, balancing the technical and policy expertise needed by the enterprise. The program aims to retain this talent within NNSA, DOE, our national laboratories, and other U.S. government agencies.”

From its inception 25 years ago, NGFP has become a robust and renowned institution for recruiting, developing, and retaining top talent in the Nuclear Security Enterprise. More than 550 fellows have successfully completed the program, and 90 percent have accepted positions with ties to national security. NGFP has grown in recent years due to NNSA’s increasing mission demand, and the program now on-boards nearly 55 fellows annually.

During the last year, NGFP fellows made valuable contributions in several key areas, including:

Participating in development of the Stockpile Stewardship Management Plan

Providing outstanding operational support to our international partners at events across the globe

Coordinating portfolios and engagements with different international partners

Evaluating the use of new software and other tools to achieve mission objectives

Assisting with assurance visits and threat assessments to advance radiological and nuclear incident response capabilities

“Being an NGFP fellow provided me with countless opportunities to grow professionally, make invaluable connections across the interagency, and contribute to the U.S nonproliferation mission,” said Savannah Blalock, NGFP Class of 2018.

The NGFP is a full-time, salaried fellowship program administered by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The program is for highly motivated graduate-level students interested in a career in nuclear security. Working directly in NNSA and other governmental offices nationwide, fellows engage in a full year of hands-on experience in stockpile stewardship, nonproliferation, and counterproliferation. Through the program, fellows gain leadership development, professional networking, and specialized career learning, and extensive interaction and collaboration with national security professionals and leading researchers.

Click here to see the NGFP Class of 2019-2020 posters that highlight fellowship accomplishments.

For more information on the program, visit the NGFP website.