ISG to Release Study of Contact Center Services, with Focus on COVID-19 Pandemic

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will examine contact center outsourcing market as COVID-19 puts renewed focus on customer experience

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the contact center outsourcing market, including the ability of providers to deliver services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Contact Center – Customer Experience, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover outsourcing providers offering contact center and related services, and examine such core success metrics as a provider’s ability to offer services in multiple languages, to implement design thinking elements, to incorporate artificial intelligence and to include cloud-based services.

As companies deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a focus on meeting the higher demands on customer service has become critical, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“COVID-19 has led to enforced remote working and a shift toward digital communication, which both have accentuated the importance of customer service,” he said. “Enterprises are looking to serve their customers through digital channels while social distancing measures are place. Contact centers take center stage and will play a more critical role in helping enterprises drive customer experience.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 135 contact center service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the contact center space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

Contact Center – Consulting Services, covering the design of the customer experience transformation roadmap for enterprise clients. Service providers leverage industry experience, research, vertical expertise and nuances and benchmarks to define a client’s transformation roadmap to support technology adoption, enable tangible business outcomes and ensure ROI. Providers in this space have experience in this field and have conducted extensive research to understand the industry and changing customer behavior.

Contact Center – Digital Operations for the Middle Market and Large Market, focusing on customer experience services directed toward enhancing the end-user experience. This quadrant covers traditional outsourcing services with brick-and-mortar business models and end-to-end engagement and managed services. It assesses each provider’s capabilities, including its geographical footprint, workforce, languages supported, pricing models and digital technology capabilities.

Contact Center-as-a-Service, which enables enterprises to run virtual contact centers using cloud software to support scalability, flexibility and savings in overhead IT costs. Cloud offerings provide the required capabilities for routing inbound customer interactions along with multichannel functionality that not only simplifies business processes but also helps deliver a high-quality customer experience. This quadrant assesses vendor cloud solutions including omnichannel platforms, customer experience platforms and other cloud solutions for contact centers.

The report will cover the global contact center market and examine products and services available in the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil. ISG analyst Namratha Dharshan will serve as lead author of the U.S. report, and ISG analysts Praveen Nair (U.K.), Bharti Nagraj (Global Summary) and Florian Scheibmayr (Brazil) will be regional authors.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of contact center services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as contact center providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.