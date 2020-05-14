Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to host defensive drills webinar for coaches

The Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) will host an interactive training and education session on Friday 15 May 2020.

This is the third in a series of webinars that have been organized by the KRU as it strives to continue with its training and education activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen sport grind to halt in many corners of world, Kenya included.

This webinar, which targets coaches from the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Nationwide leagues will focus on defensive skills and tactics, and will be conducted by Pine Pienaar, Defense Coach at South African Super Rugby franchise Blue Bulls.

Pienaar CV Head coach Cheetahs Vodacom Cup 2008-2010 Head coach Blue Bulls Currie Cup 2011-2013 Defence coach Bulls Superrugby 2013-2017 Defence coach Bulls Superrugby 2019-

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com



