Coronavirus - Kenya: Distribution of 21 Kenyan cases
Distribution of 21 Kenyan cases;
12 cases are from Mombasa,
4 from Kajiado,
4 from Nairobi,
1 from Uasin Gishu.
This brings the total number of those who have tested positive to 758;Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
