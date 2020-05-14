There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,068 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Distribution of 21 Kenyan cases

Distribution of 21 Kenyan cases;

12 cases are from Mombasa,

4 from Kajiado,

4 from Nairobi,

1 from Uasin Gishu.

This brings the total number of those who have tested positive to 758;

