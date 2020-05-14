Luanda, ANGOLA, May 14 - The Attorney General Office (PGR) clarified Tuesday that the seizure of assets of the businesswoman Isabel dos Santos in Angola was decreed in the framework of a precautionary measure, in civil process, and ruled out that it was based on any identification document. ,

Attorney General Office clarifies Isabel dos Santos process

The PGR clarification is a reaction to the information that shows that Angola and Portugal used as proof in the seizure of assets of the Angolan businesswoman a forged passport, with the signature of an already deceased film actor.

In December 2019, the Luanda Provincial Court decreed the preventive seizure of assets of Isabel dos Santos, Sindika Dokolo her husband and Mário Filipe Moreira Leite da Silva, former chairperson of Board of Directors of Banco de Fomento de Angola (BFA).

However, three months later in March 2020 the Portuguese justice took the same measure against Isabel dos Santos in Portugal in the framework of the judiciary process undergoing in Angola.

In a note that ANGOP had access Wednesday, the Public Ministry highlights that the civil process occurring in the Angolan courts is included the information of the Angolan Embassy to Japan stating that the mentioned passport copy was under investigation by the Migration and Foreigner Services (SME).

According to the PGR document, the investigation aims to find out the passport authenticity highlighting that the process did not focused on any identification document but the focus was on those issues which attested to the fear of assets dissipation.

Regarding to the request related to the seizure of assets in Portugal made under the international judiciary cooperation, the PGR was based on the decision of the Criminal Chamber of Angola Supreme Court from the Process number 01/20 in which was not joined any passport copy.

