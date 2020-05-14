OVITZ Gives Optometrists  A Look into their Future with a New Level of Vision Improvement

Optometrists Now Using Wavefront-Guided Lens Solution to Offer Personalized Contact Lenses; Free Webinar for Eye Care Professionals to Highlight Benefits to Practice and to Patient Visual Performance

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OVITZ , a company that develops innovative vision-enhancing technologies for contact lenses, announced today that its xwave system is now in beta use with 15 U.S. based optometrists. The wavefront-guided lens solution is designed to significantly improve vision performance for patients with diseased corneas and reduce their need for eye surgery in many cases. With its ability to create personalized contact lenses, it also has the potential to dramatically change the contact lens industry.



Optometrists have been talking about the benefits of wavefront-guided contact lenses for more than a decade ; however, the technology has yet to be commercialized. According to Robert Ryan, OD, FAAO, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Flaum Eye Institute, “The xwave solution can bring revolutionary change to the industry and allow us to take patients who have been limited and compromised to a new level of vision improvement.”

The human visual system comprises over 28 complex visual aberrations, called Higher Order Aberrations (HOAs), which can’t be effectively corrected today with eye glasses or regular contact lenses. The OVITZ xwave provides a simple, effective and affordable solution to creating a wavefront guided contact lens - neutralizing higher order aberrations of the entire visual system. It is targeted to people with irregular cornea disease (such as Keratoconus), with those who have some post eye surgery complications (LASIK) and can’t see well or experience a halo/starburst effect, and athletes.

The company expects to formally launch the OVITZ xwave system later this year. It is currently being used by 15 optometrists across the U.S. in a closed beta program. An exchange of patient results and opportunities from the closed beta program will be shared in a free webinar.

“We believe there has to be an effective way to give people optimal vision, which is why we developed the OVITZ xwave system,” said Felix Kim, Founder and CEO. “The xwave is the first of its kind, designed to seamlessly integrate the entire scanning and correction process in a simple, automated, and streamlined solution.”

In June 2019, OVITZ won the $1 million top prize in the Luminate competition, which recognizes the most promising companies in the optics, photonics and imaging industries.

OVITZ is dedicated to research and development with a team consisting of optics experts, medical vision scientists, and specialty contact lens leaders who passionately share the same vision — to help people see their best. To learn more, visit us at OVITZ.US .

